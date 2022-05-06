SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Erie County — Democratic candidates for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District Rick Telesz and Dan Pastore met in a debate Monday at WQLN studios and broadcast Thursday.
At a time when national politics seem to have become more vitriolic, the debate was notably civil between the two candidates. Neither Telesz — a soybean, corn and dairy farmer from Volant in Lawrence County — nor Pastore — co-founder and chairman of FishUSA from Fairview in Erie County — leveled attacks at each other during the debate. Only one rebuttal opportunity arose during the meeting, though Pastore did not use it to criticize Telesz, instead taking advantage of the extra time to speak longer on the topic.
Instead, the candidates often agreed with one another on many major discussion points. For example, both favored continuing to support Ukraine financially in its war with Russia. Pastore said the funding was “showing to the world what it means to have the United States as an ally” and called the invasion an “unprovoked attack.”
Telesz used similar language, deeming the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin a “plain criminal act” and said the invasion was an atrocity that cannot go on.
“We cannot afford not to,” Telesz said on supporting Ukraine financially. “There is too much at stake.”
Both candidates also favored providing natural gas to European allies being cut off by Russia, with Pastore saying the United States had an obligation to do so. They also both deemed Russia — not China — as the bigger threat to America, Telesz saying “without a doubt it’s Russia.” Pastore did acknowledge China as a “significant issue” longterm in the field of economics.
Each candidate favored raising the minimum wage, with Pastore going a step further and saying it should be indexed to inflation so raising it isn’t a “political football.”
On the planned lifting of Title 42 — a President Donald Trump-era policy that allowed for quick deportation of migrants — by current President Joseph Biden, Telesz and Pastore were in favor, though the latter was a bit more cautious in when it should be lifted.
“An open border, would that affect us in Pennsylvania?” Telesz said. “Pennsylvania’s largest industry is agriculture, and it depends on migrant workers and they’re a necessity. In fact, our entire economy depends on immigrants and migrant workers.”
Telesz clarified he would only be in favor of legal immigration.
Pastore, meanwhile, said Title 42 should end eventually, but believes it should be held in place until a plan is prepared to deal with a possible surge of migrants at the border which may come about by the ending of the policy.
“The Biden administration has talked about plans to address the anticipated surge of migrants that will come across the border, but the details have not really been provided yet,” Pastore said. “I would be of the opinion that until we have a clear plan to deal with the expected surge of migrants, that we should hold Title 42 in place.”
On the topic of COVID-19, Telesz bemoaned that “if we had listened to science from the very beginning, we may not have felt the effects that we felt from the pandemic.” He also encouraged people to be vigilant and listen to experts about any other possible outbreaks.
Regarding the aid given out during the pandemic, Pastore felt the response was “appropriate” though acknowledged the view may change in retrospect.
“I think at the time it was the right response, and only history will tell us in the end,” he said.
Telesz said he was sure mistakes were made in aid packages, but he felt they were justified. He also leveled an attack against Trump, comparing his two stimulus packages to the one signed by Biden.
“This administration’s aid, it went to the people, unlike the prior administration’s, where it went to CEOs,” he said.
Referencing the difficulty many businesses have faced in trying to find workers, Telesz said he would rather “take a complaint about somebody not coming to work” if it mean they could “keep their house.”
Responding to a question on keeping guns out of the hands of children and teenagers, Telesz favored going after illegal gun traffickers and reaching out to troubled individuals dealing with metal health troubles.
Pastore, meanwhile, favored doing more to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, such as by expanding background checks, and looking at the root causes of gun violence.
“Violence is mostly happening in our economically depressed areas in our inner-cities,” he said. “So we have to address the challenges. What is causing that?”
Discussing education, Pastore pushed for debt forgiveness for teachers and implementing universal pre-kindergarten, as well as having the federal government provide more resources to school districts so they rely less on property tax, which he said creates a “tremendous disparity” in the funding of education from district to district.
Telesz, speaking on helping family farms, said a clear definition of a family farm should be made, and that the federal government should “quit” subsidizing large, corporate-sized farms while continuing to help smaller ones.
One area where the candidates differed was on the topic of the Build Back Better package put forth by Biden which is currently stuck in the Senate due to the lack of support from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Telesz favored bringing it back, saying there were many positive aspects, while Pastore believes the United States is in a different situation from when it was first proposed.
“I think history is behind us and that opportunity is passed,” he said.
On the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Telesz pushed for the perpetrators to be harshly punished. He stressed accountability for those who spread misinformation which led to the incident at the U.S. Capitol.
“I don’t believe in censorship, and the freedom of speech I back that 100 percent, but people have to be held accountable for doing things like this insurrection,” he said. “It was wrong. To me it was an act of treason.”
Pastore called the attack on the Capitol “one of the darkest days in our history” and used his response to attack Rep. Mike Kelly, whom the winner of the Democratic primary will face in the general election.
“We also have to remember our current representative, Mike Kelly, following the last presidential election himself put out a lawsuit trying to take away the votes of his own constituents and actually change the results of the election in our state, which I find just so contrary to the interest of his own constituents it’s an attack on our fundamental rights,” he said.
The Pennsylvania primary election will take place on May 17. Registered Democrats will have the chance to vote for Pastore, Telesz or any write-in candidates. Kelly, on the Republican ticket, is running unopposed. The winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.