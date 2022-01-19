CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Security cameras, Main Street speeders and military banners were a few of the topics that members of Cambridge Springs Borough Council discussed during Monday’s meeting.
During reports, Councilwoman Jennifer Howell, who is council’s liaison to the police committee, said the committee met Jan. 4, with herself, police Chief Tad Acker and borough Manager Sandy Pude present.
Acker provided the police department’s yearly report. The committee discussed placing two “pedestrian crossing” signs on Main Street in the business district in an effort to slow down speeding motorists who come in from the north side of town. The crossing signs, however, cannot be placed in the winter.
Howell said police cannot conduct speed enforcement because there is not enough room in the business district to have two set points to detect speeding.
The borough was looking into a digital speed sign that displays a motorist’s speed, but the sign has a price tag of $4,000.
Also, the borough is looking into installing security cameras at Marcy Park to help enforce the “no dogs allowed in park” rule. Representatives from the company the borough is working with would have to come to Marcy Park to determine how many cameras would be needed.
Howell also reported police are sending out notices to residents about cleaning up junk in yards and removing abandoned vehicles. Those who do not comply could face a fine.
During her report, Pude said:
• She has been working on required reporting for the American Rescue Plan Act funding now that the website has been updated.
• She requested the borough’s website be updated to include new council members.
• Engineers are working on replacing the filter underdrains at the Water Plant. The borough has received two proposals.
• She sent a request to Penelec for installation of a street light on Grant Street and would let council know when she receives a response.
• She received a letter from Armstrong stating the borough’s franchise is up for renewal prior to December 2024. The borough currently receives a franchise fee, and, due to a recent ruling by the Federal Communications Commission, would no longer be provided with free internet and cable to borough buildings.
In other news, council voted to have borough Solicitor Alan Shaddinger serve as delegate to the Crawford County Tax Collection Committee and Pude as alternate. The tax collection committee is for the local wage tax, which is 1.9 percent for the borough.
Council also voted to appoint former Councilman Richard “Pat” Mahon to the Borough Planning Commission.
In addition to Howell, voting to approve the motions were council members Randy Gorske, Delores Hale, Brian Harmon, Marci Dickson and Jeremy Ball. Larry Morrow was absent from the meeting.
In another matter, Hale thanked the borough employees who worked during the snowstorm that started Sunday night and lasted through Monday.
“They’ve had a long night and day, and we appreciate them,” she said.
Hale also said the committee for the military flags will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Pro Shop at Riverside Golf.
Items up for discussion will be selecting a company to provide the flags, fundraising, a decision to purchase brackets and other necessary hardware, and the criteria for having a flag hung in someone’s honor.
The military flags are part of the borough’s Placemaking Action Plan, a people-centered approach to building strong, vibrant communities and attract tourism.
People may purchase a flag that will show a photo of the veteran being honored and will include basic information. The flags would be hung along borough streets.