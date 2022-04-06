CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs will not tar and chip any borough streets this year, thanks to high gas prices.
During Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting, borough Manager Sandy Pude said she and borough Foreman John Dine discussed tar-and-chip projects and decided not to take on any projects this year. With gas prices up, the cost for those projects possibly could be 50 percent more than last year’s prices.
The borough’s representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recommended that, when the borough estimates its projects, to add from 20 percent to 50 percent to last year’s prices.
“We added 50 percent to our estimates and felt that it really wasn’t worth doing a project because we weren’t going to be able to do that many streets,” Pude said in her report to council.
But potholes will be filled.
“Our guys will patch potholes, but will not do any tar and chipping,” she said.
Crews had talked about milling and paving Glen Avenue this year, but thought they should hold off until the bridge/culvert project is complete because construction equipment could tear up the new pavement.
Pude also said she made a yearly transfer of money from the General Fund into the Capital Improvement Fund for a total of $17,430. Of that, $9,300 was for the future purchase of a police department vehicle.
“We transfer that amount each year to Capital Improvement for a police vehicle,” she said.
Also, $8,130 was transferred from a half-mill of real estate taxes that has been collected.
Pude and police Chief Tad Acker participated in the annual Traffic Safety Grant Audit. The grant now covers DUI (driving under the influence) roving patrols, aggressive driving patrols (speeding) and occupant protection patrols (formerly Click It or Ticket). Cambridge Springs Police Departments participates in the patrols along with Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Linesville and West Mead police departments.
During the audit, the borough covers the number of patrols during the year, the online reporting of those patrols, annual training for the task force members, and dollar amounts spent for those patrols.
The borough receives monthly reimbursement amounts from the Traffic Safety Grant. Reimbursements can total up to $11,000 a year.
Under new business, Councilman Brian Harmon discussed upcoming projects for the Cambridge Garden Club.
Harmon and Branda Belovarac will plant flowers in front of the post office, and he and Kathy Gosik will plant flowers in front of the building that houses Restoration Roundup. Flowers also will be planted in a section of Bartlett Gardens, at Treasured Memories, and perhaps at Cambridge Springs Elementary School.
Harmon also said Craig Newell is donating a sculpture that Harmon wants to place in the vicinity of Mercer County State Bank. Harmon does not know what the sculpture depicts.
Pude also reported the newspapers that were left at the Youth Activities Building have been hauled away. Since the building is not being used, newspapers are not being accepted for recycling. The containers for them have been removed and the driveway has been blocked off.