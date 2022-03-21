NEW WILMINGTON, Lawrence County — Four Cambridge Springs students were among the winners at Westminster College’s National History Day held March 10.
The contest involved more than 60 students in grades six through 12 from both public and private schools in Crawford, Erie, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties.
The competing school districts and schools were PENNCREST, General McLane, Grove City, Neshannock Township, North East, Sharpsville and Holy Sepulcher Catholic School.
Students competing in various categories, including historical papers, documentaries, exhibits, performances and websites. They were centered around the theme “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”
In regard to winning students from Cambridge Springs, Payton Ayers took first place in the Senior Individual Exhibit. Ayers’ exhibit was titled “Imjin War: Turn of the Tides.”
Ava Greenawalt and Isobel Yasenchack claimed first place in the Senior Group Exhibit category with their exhibit “Dark Diplomacy: The U.S. and Japanese Cover-up of the Unit 731.”
Meanwhile, Katy Hillius won first place for Junior Individual Performance. Hillius’ performance was titled “Suffrage Rights For All?: Susan B. Anthony’s Debate With Frederick Douglass.”
Westminster students, faculty and staff served as judges for the contest.
The top three entries in each category are eligible to compete at the National History Day in Pennsylvania contest, which is set to take place May 7-8 at the University of Scranton.
National History Day is a nonprofit organization based in College Park, Maryland. The contest involves more than half a million students around the world to conduct historical research on a topic of their choice. Students enter their projects at local and affiliate levels, with top students advancing to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park.