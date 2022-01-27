MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
Bull Moose Marketing in Meadville has announced the hiring of three employees as part of the company’s continued growth.
Katrina Chabola has more than 25 years of retail and project lead experience developing business strategies that enhance customer and employee services and procedures. Joining Bull Moose Marketing as project and operation manager, her expertise in streamlining processes and implementing effective procedures will help in creating a results-oriented experience for the agency and clients, the company said.
Taylor Galaska brings six years of experience in hospitality management and marketing, as well as serving as a member of Sharon City Council and as board president of the Sharon Historical Society. A graduate of Westminster College with a degree in marketing and professional sales, Galaska is joining Bull Moose Marketing as associate account manager. In this position, he will use his experience and knowledge to advise clients on effective marketing strategies that drive results.
Tyra McGarvie has created social media marketing content and strategies for a range of manufacturing industries, from local and national organizations to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly College of Business. As Bull Moose Marketing’s social media and public relations specialist, she will use her experience to elevate social media strategies for both the agency and their clients.
“This is a huge milestone in the growth of our agency,” said Ron Mattocks, vice president of client strategies and co-owner. “Not only did we bring on some top-notch talent, but we’re also big enough to need deeper specialization and more sophisticated process efficiencies.”
Josh Sherretts, fellow owner and vice president of business development, said, “The collective experience of these three will directly translate into increased value for our clients.”