Saturday night was a time to celebrate the working men and women in northwestern Pennsylvania’s tooling and machining industry at the 15th annual Blue Collar Bash.
Featuring prizes and live music, the celebration not only honored workers in the industry, but served as a fundraiser for the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA).
The local chapter of the NTMA is an industry trade group representing more than 60 member firms in the region and more than 60 other professional and manufacturing partner firms. More than 300 turned out for the event at the Italian Civic Club in Meadville.
Money raised by the annual event goes toward promoting the tooling and machining industry as a career path for students and discounted online training courses for member company employees, according to Tami Adams, the chapter’s executive director.
The Blue Collar Bash makes it possible for the chapter to support outreach programs such as RoboBOTS, the high school combat robot building competition; MFG Day, the annual manufacturing day student event that highlights both the importance of manufacturing to the economy and the wide variety of careers available; Career Camp, K-12 Career Education Alliance; and other activities.
Additionally, it allows the chapter to offer online training courses through NTMA U at a reduced cost to member companies, according to Adams. The courses are designed to meet the needs of the tooling and machining industry.
“This year, we are pleased to donate over $4,700 to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 97 of Meadville thanks to our generous sponsors,” Adams said, adding that proceeds from the event were donated to show support for the local men in blue.
NTMA member companies also are eligible for employee training prizes from the NWPA NTMA Education Foundation.
LTP Precision of Saegertown and Peters Heat Treating of Meadville each received $500 in education dollars. Pinnacle Molds, formerly Shorts Tool & Manufacturing, of Saegertown received a Mastercam 2022 Design Seat donated by Cimquest Inc. Progressive Tool & Die of Meadville received certificate for a full-day computer training class donated by Manufacturer & Business Association. Additionally, Layke Tool of Meadville and Pinnacle Molds of Saegertown each received 12 hours of training at the Precision Manufacturing Institute of Meadville.
There were also various prize packages for workers based on years of service in the tooling and machining industry: Scott Parker, under five years; Traci Bullis, six to 15 years; Dale Berlin, 16 to 30 years; Don Bower, more than 30 years; and Jeff Miller, non-industry drawing.