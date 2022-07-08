LINESVILLE — Blossoms and Blooms Boutique has reached its fifth anniversary this year, and the business is inviting the public to come celebrate with some free entertainment.
The Linesville flower shop holds a concert today from 6-9 p.m. out of its garage off Mercer Street. While Blossoms and Blooms has frequently held concerts, those took place inside the shop, while this one will be out in the open, with Linesville Borough giving permission to have Mercer Street shut down during the event.
“So everybody can set up their chairs in the street and, as I said, be dancing in the street,” owner Travis Crytzer said.
According to Crytzer, the idea to hold concerts at the flower shop came from his mother, Judy Crytzer.
“She loves music and having fun and she thought why not combined all those together and host monthly free concerts,” he said in an email to The Meadville Tribune. “She is always seeking out local talent and asking them to play at the shop. It is artists supporting other artists.”
The band performing at the anniversary event is Take Solo. Crytzer described them as an American bluegrass-style group, featuring a fiddle and a bass amongst their line-up.
The group has a history with Crytzer, having performed at the grand opening of Blossoms and Blooms’ sister-business, Loeffler’s Flower Shop in Meadville.
There will be beverages and snacks available for those in attendance. Crytzer said some other area businesses might be setting up booths during the event as well, though that hadn’t been confirmed yet.
On top of the event, Blossoms and Blooms will have a sale today, with most everything in the store being marked 25 percent off and a few select items going 50 percent off. Some items will be excluded from the sale.
For Crytzer, the concert is a celebration of achieving something major as an entrepreneur.
“It’s a real accomplishment, to tell you the truth,” he said of reaching five years, “and I certainly wouldn’t be able to do it without the amazing support of the community, my family and a dedicated team.”
In addition to commemorating the anniversary, the concert is also a celebration of Crytzer’s sister and her husband, Sequoia and Sam Whitmer, buying the building where Blossoms and Blooms is housed, providing more freedom for the business in the future.
Blossoms and Blooms is located at 163 W. Erie St., Linesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.