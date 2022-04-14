For more than 40 years, Mark E. Nickerson has been a part of Blooming Valley Borough Council, helping govern the community he grew up in. His efforts and service have not gone unnoticed.
Nickerson was among eight local government officials recognized by the 26th annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence for their dedication to public service and their communities. An awards ceremony was held in Harrisburg on Wednesday, with Neil Weaver, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), appearing on behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf.
Despite his four decades of service — Nickerson joined Borough Council in 1980, only two years after graduating from Allegheny College — the local borough councilman was taken by surprise when he heard he was going to receive the award.
“It’s wonderful and unexpected,” he said of receiving the award. “I did learn about it, oh, maybe a month or so ago, but before that it was very unexpected.”
Nickerson was the only individual from northwestern Pennsylvania recognized at the ceremony. The other awarded individuals were from Butler, Montgomery, Luzerne, Bucks and Wayne counties.
He was nominated for the award by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB), an organization for which Nickerson has been a board member since 1996. PSAB is a nonprofit that provides representation for Pennsylvania’s 956 boroughs at the state and federal levels, trains and assists borough officials, and provides other services.
Nickerson said he joined council after college due to him growing up in the area and having an interest in his community, combined with having the time to be dedicated to council activities. Today, he serves as council president.
So what keeps him going as a council member after so many years?
“The opportunity to make things better,” he said. “There is the phrase that I like, though I probably did not coin it, to try to leave things better than you found them.”
In particular, Nickerson most enjoys ensuring the borough’s roads are well taken care of. He said representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have multiple times remarked on how well the borough’s streets are maintained.
“That’s satisfying,” he said. “I think that helps everybody.”
While the award was dedicated to him, Nickerson also wanted to acknowledge all of the other people involved in local government, whether they be his fellow council members, the mayor, the secretary, or those who serve on Blooming Valley’s other boards and commissions.
“My honor is really for all of those folks, and I think that’s important to point out,” he said. “I wouldn’t be down there getting that award without all these other people.”
Although Nickerson was the only individual from the region to receive recognition, the City of Warren in Warren County was among various municipalities to collectively receive an award at the event.
The city was recognized for promoting community/economic revitalization through its Innovault Coworking project, launched in December 2021, which involves the redevelopment of one floor of the former National Bank Building in Warren.