The annual spotlight on Black history that comes each February is as important as ever — perhaps more so, according to leaders of the Meadville NAACP chapter.
The past two pandemic-filled years have also seen some shocking murders of Black men at the hands of police and vigilantes. Protests, unrest and violence triggered by those murders affected cities across the country. Trials of the men who killed George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery then dominated the news, often leading to additional protests in the process.
At the same time, school boards have become the epicenter of debates over critical race theory — what it is and whether it’s being taught in public schools. And nearly 60 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibited racial discrimination in voting, state legislatures across the country are considering — or have already taken — steps that many opponents say will suppress voter turnout and have a disproportionate affect on minority voters.
“We’ve seen within the last few years that, unfortunately, racial tension has gone to a high we haven’t seen, I would say, since the 1950s,” Cameron Bowman said this week. “The fight still has to continue.”
The fight in question, Bowman explained, is the fight for equality. Bowman serves on the front lines of the fight as president of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, and as pastor at St. John Missionary Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Located a few blocks north of Diamond Park, the church is Meadville’s second-oldest historically African American church, and draws a diverse membership today, Bowman noted. Black History Month will play a role in his sermons and the month will culminate with a service that features congregation members dressed in traditional African garb.
While Bowman saw cause for concern in national trends involving race, he was optimistic regarding progress at the local level. Following Floyd’s death, a group of NAACP members began meeting with Meadville Police Department leaders and city officials to discuss the department’s relationship with Black residents and the community at large.
A primary goal for the NAACP was the hiring of women and people of color as officers. No such hires have been made, but Bowman said the relationship with the police department has been much improved and expressed particular enthusiasm for the hiring last year of Maryann Menanno as city manager.
“A fair shake — that’s what we’re asking for,” Bowman said. The point isn’t to disregard necessary qualifications just to get someone hired, he added, but to “make sure you’re not on the other end, making it hard for those of color to get hired.”
Black History Month traces its origins back to 1926, when historian Carter Woodson began promoting what he called Negro History Week to coincide with the mid-February birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. In 1970, the first Black History Month was observed in February at Kent State University. By 1976 the event had spread to schools across the country and President Gerald Ford made the observance official as part of U.S. Bicentennial celebrations.
It will take more than just the basic timeline information to stump NAACP Secretary Melissa Burnett, however. For years, she has traded daily Black History trivia questions with her two children each February. The questions are fun reminders of the deeper purpose behind the annual occasion, which Burnett sees as re-energizing people to carry on the progress forged by those who came before her.
Too often, she said, Black History Month is reduced or even dismissed as a 28-day reminder of the experiences of slavery and racism. Instead, she sees it as a chance to honor and celebrate her ancestors.
Even more importantly, she said, “it’s an opportunity to engage other people in the history that goes beyond the discussion of racism and slavery and highlights the accomplishments of leaders and other Black people throughout American history.”
The annual spotlight on the contributions of Black people creates a much-needed opportunity for cultural exploration, according to Burnett.
“I don’t take it for granted,” she said. “We’re still fighting the fight.”
Bowman found it hard to imagine a time when there wouldn’t be a need for reminders like Black History Month that highlight the various groups that have shaped the American melting pot.
“You’ve got to look at the different ingredients of the pot,” he said. “You’ve got to respect all the ingredients.”