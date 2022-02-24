A wall in the basement of a home in Hillcrest, a rental community run by Meadville Housing Corporation, partially collapsed Tuesday night.
Patrick Wiley, chief of Meadville Central Fire Department, said the call for the collapse at the home, located on the 900 block of C Street, came in at 11:20 p.m. Wiley said the home was occupied by one man, who had already vacated the structure.
Firefighters turned off gas flowing to the house to prevent any further damage, and contacted Penelec to shut off power to the residence.
Wiley said the wall was made of concrete block, and pointed to water saturation of the earth around the residence as being the likely cause of the collapse.
Bob Muth, executive director of Meadville Housing Corporation, said the company agreed with Wiley’s assessment.
“Yeah it’s just so wet,” Muth said. “It’s unfortunate it happened, but all the rain and water caused a problem.”
Muth said there were no other damages, and that Meadville Housing Corporation is working to repair the home. While repairs are underway, Muth said the corporation has paid to have the man stay at a local hotel.