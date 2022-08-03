The Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum is in search of an actor to play the part of Edgar Allan Poe for a Victorian tea event on Oct. 29-30.
Interested actors need a black suit, while all other accessories will be provided. The chosen actor would recite a few of Poe’s famous poems at the event.
Time commitment for the role is roughly an hour on the two days, starting at 2 p.m. However, if interested, the actor can mingle with guests from around 1 to 3 p.m.
Interested applicants should email ikipp@zoominternet.net.
