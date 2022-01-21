Winning a grand champion banner at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is not an easy accomplishment. Doing so twice seems almost impossible. But that is exactly what Venango-native Alaina Webster has accomplished.
The 15-year-old claimed the coveted grand champion banner for junior market swine at the Farm Show this year, giving her consecutive titles.
Webster was named the grand champion in the same category at the 2020 show. Live contests were not held during the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, making Webster’s wins consecutive.
This time around, Webster was competing with a pig she named Shark –– so-named because of the blue and gray coloring on the pig’s dark spots. She bought him from Hilty Show Pigs, a breeder in Mount Pleasant and spent around five months raising him before the competition.
“He really stood out at the sale when we bought him and I worked with him every day since we bought him,” Webster said.
Webster said Shark had good structure and was a good pet, and she had an easy time training him for the show.
“He basically knew what to do when I first got him,” she said. “He knew how to walk with his head up and what we drive.”
Webster knew going into the competition she had a competitive pig on her hands. Before the Farm Show, Shark had competed and won titles at the Pennsylvania Youth Livestock Expo.
Even still, the competition looked tough at the Farm Show.
“There were a couple other pigs there that were competitive as well, and made it a really hard decision for the judge,” Webster said.
However, just like her pig Batman which won at the 2020 show, Shark managed to outshine the rest of the swine and win the judges over. Winning the grand champion banner was a shock to Webster, who admitted that while she knew she had a good pig, she was nervous heading into the contest.
“It was really surprising and shocking, and it was something we never thought we would do before, let alone do it again,” she said.
Pig rearing is something to which Webster is very dedicated. She runs a “10-sow operation” at her family’s farm, Webster Family Livestock. While she plans to attend college to study nursing, she’s hoping to continue breeding and raising pigs alongside her future chosen profession.
Webster is president of the Champion Drive 4-H Club, a group which counts kids from across the county amongst its numbers. Jill Haemer, the club’s leader, said Webster is very outgoing and helpful, and is willing to assist her fellow club members regardless of their age. The club has members ranging from 7 to 18, but Haemer said Webster is always able to help.
As for her winning the grand champion banner again, Haemer had nothing but praise for Webster.
“I honestly think it’s pretty awesome for somebody to win the state fair,” she said. “One year is pretty cool, but to do it two years, it’s just awesome.”
Of course, raising pigs is something that runs in Webster’s blood. She picked up the practice from her mother Jean Webster, who in turn had done it with her mom. However, even Jean sees just how dedicated her daughter is to the practice.
“It’s just really amazing seeing the hard work and dedication she has with the animals,” Jean said. “Her heart and soul are in it.”
Jean’s only wish was that her own mother could still be here to see her granddaughter succeed. But, in a way, she feels that she is.
As for Alaina, she plans to keep showing pigs at the farm show until she’s no longer eligible to do so at age 18. After all, she enjoys so much about competing.
“I like the experiences you get to have, the bonds you get to make with your animals and also the people you get to meet,” she said.
Only time will tell whether she turns her pair of grand champion wins into a hat trick of swine success.