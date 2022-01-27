GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A vehicle repair shop was extensively damaged in a fire late Tuesday, resulting in the collapse of the roof and loss of several vehicles inside.
La Monte Motors, located at 7730 Mill Road, caught fire Tuesday for unknown reasons, officials say. Firefighters were dispatched to the business at 9:39 p.m., though arrived to find much of the structure already in flames.
“It’s extensive,” Greenwood Volunteer Fire Chief Hank Piatt said Wednesday. “The building is a complete loss along with all of the vehicles and equipment that was inside.”
According to Piatt, the eastern side of the business, which was where the garages were located, was burning heavily by the time firefighters reached the scene. Flames had also managed to spread to the exterior of an adjacent home, but Piatt said responders were able to extinguish those flames fairly quickly and prevent them from getting inside.
The fire at the business, however, was much more difficult. Due to the collapsed roof, Piatt said it took “a lot of manpower” to move the debris in order to reach the flames. The roof was metal and had entirely collapsed, meaning it heavy to move out of the way.
The fire was brought under control after about an hour-and-a-half of efforts by emergency responders at 11:06 p.m. While the walls of the repair shop were still standing, damage inside the building was extensive. In addition to the damage to the building, Piatt said a “side-by-side,” multiple tractors, a quad, a sport utility vehicle, a convertible and at least one other vehicle were lost in the flames.
Piatt said to his knowledge all of the damaged vehicles were owned by the business. He said one customer-owned vehicle was on location, but it was moved before firefighters arrived and did not suffer notable damage.
The fire was reported by a passerby and no one was injured by the blaze. No follow-up investigation of the fire is presently planned, according to Piatt.
“It’s going to be listed as undetermined at this point,” he said. “With the extent of damage I’m probably not going to go pinpoint it.”
The fire is not being deemed suspicious. Piatt said the building was not insured for the damages, but at least some of the vehicles held inside were.
In addition to Greenwood, firefighters from Vernon Central, Vernon Township, West Mead 1, Conneaut Lake, Summit Township, Fallowfield Township and Cochranton departments responded from Crawford County, while the Sheakleyville department from Mercer County also responded. Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service was on scene and placed on standby for any emergency medical services needed.