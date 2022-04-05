ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township will hold its annual cleanup day on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Township residents will be able to take their unwanted items to the township building at 35697 Centerville Road. Attendees are responsible for the unloading of all articles from their vehicle.
Not-accepted items include household, yard or construction waste as well as dirt, paint, batteries, TVs, computers and electronic devices, tires, and Freon and other hazardous chemicals.
The cleanup day is for Athens Township residents only; proof of residency may be requested. Donations per load are appreciated.
The township is not responsible for accidents, injuries or damages to vehicles or personal property.
• More information: Contact the township supervisors or secretary.