It’s been a long and often challenging year, but senior students across Crawford County will close out their secondary school educations today as they don their caps and gowns for graduation.
Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts all will hold their graduation ceremonies today. Collectively, the three school districts will have 614 students between them accepting their high school diplomas.
The Meadville Tribune has compiled the times and places of each ceremony, as well as available options to watch them.
Meadville Area Senior High School
Weather permitting, Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH) will hold an outdoor graduation at Bender Field starting at 6 p.m. Should weather prove inclement, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the MASH gymnasium.
The Meadville school has the largest pool of graduates out of the high schools holding ceremonies today, with 163 students set to take part.
Graduating students have been given tickets to provide to friends and family for admission to the ceremony. This is the only way to be admitted to watch.
Cochranton Senior High School
Cochranton Senior High School will hold its graduation starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s main gymnasium.
A total of 68 students will graduate during the ceremony, which is open to members of the public.
Conneaut Area Senior High School
Graduation at Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) will start at 7:30 p.m. at the CASH football field. However, if bad weather should occur, the ceremony will be moved to Friday at the same time and location.
Conneaut only slightly trails Meadville in terms of total graduating students, with 140.
Seniors have been given tickets for friends and family admitting them to the graduation. However, the ceremony will be livestreamed on Conneaut School District’s Vimeo account. A link to the livestream was posted on the school district’s Facebook page on Monday.
Cambridge Springs Senior High School
Cambridge Springs High School will hold its graduation at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the school’s football field, or in the school’s auditorium in case of bad weather.
Should the weather cooperate, this will be the third year the school has held an outdoor graduation.
Sixty seniors will gradate during the ceremony, the smallest graduating class of the area schools. The event will feature retiring teacher John Werkmeister, who has served as a teacher for 37 years, as the keynote speaker.
The event is open to members of the community.
Maplewood Senior High School
The graduation ceremony for Maplewood Senior High School will kick off at 6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.
There will be 97 graduates in the class, the largest of the PENNCREST School District high schools. Among thoe graduates will be a foreign exchange student from Italy.
The event is open to the public. It will also be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel.
Saegertown Senior High School
Saegertown’s graduation ceremony will kick off at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.
The graduating class has 86 students taking part.
Participating students were each given five tickets to give out to admit friends and family to the event. However, students are able to sign up for additional tickets if need be.
