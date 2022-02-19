Editor’s note: The following are church service changes submitted to the Tribune in the wake of COVID-19. Contact your church to see if services not listed below are still taking place.
• Abundant Life Fellowship United Pentecostal Church International, 1040B Washington St., Meadville, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday Bible study and fellowship services at 7 p.m., with Pastor Doug Long. More information: Call (814) 333-1164.
• Atlantic Community Church, 3468 Atlantic Lake Road, has services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. More information: atlanticcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/theatlanticcommunitychurch.
• Barton Road United Brethren Church, 20262 Barton Road, Meadville, has worship hours Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., adhering to current COVID-19 rules.
• Bethany United Methodist Church, 140 Wadsworth Ave., Meadville, has in-person Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Masks are optional; distancing precautions. More information: Contact Pastor Sarah Roncolato at (814) 724-6736.
• Bible Baptist Church, 11116 Livermore Road, Meadville, has Sunday school at 10 a.m., church service at 11 a.m., and Wednesday service at 6 p.m.
• Blooming Valley United Methodist Church has services Sunday at 9 a.m.
• Calvary of Meadville, 543 Randolph St., worships Sunday at 9:30 a.m. You can also join live via facebook.com/cbcmeadville.
• Cambridge Springs Presbyterian Church, 338 S. Main St., worships Sunday at 11 a.m., with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Recommendations as issued by the CDC and state are followed. More information: Call (814) 398-4249.
• Meadville area Dean Sherman’s Channels for Jesus radio show is at 9:45 a.m. Sundays on WMGW 1490 AM, WTIV 1340 AM and WFRA 1450 AM.
• Church of Harmonial Fellowship meets Sunday at 11 a.m. at the former Third District School building, 230 Columbia Ave. More information: Call (814) 333-3733.
• Cochranton Presbyterian Church, corner of Smith and Pine streets, has services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
• Community Bible Church, 37534 Route 408, between Townville and Hydetown, has Sunday worship at 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10:10 a.m., breakfast Sunday at 9 a.m., and Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. Services can be viewed on Streammedia.tv, Facebook, and Armstrong channels 23 and 100 Sunday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m. More information: Rev. Rudolph G. Babcock at (814) 967-3628.
• Emmanuel Community Church, 30 Park Ave., closed until further notice due to aftereffects of small but serious fire. Sunday worship being held at Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer, 16864 Conneaut Lake Road, at 11 a.m. Certain precautions will be put in place; masks are optional.
• Epiphany of the Lord Parish will livestream Masses on its Facebook page. Saturday evening Mass is at 4:30. Sunday Masses take place at 7:30, 9 and 11:30 a.m. at St. Agatha, 353 Pine St.
• Faith Geneva United Methodist Church, 15439 Route 285, Conneaut Lake, has worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. and children’s Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Services are recorded and posted to the church’s Facebook page.
• Fallowfield United Methodist Church, 3993 Leach Road, Atlantic, holds in-house services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Join us then on Facebook Live with Pastor Les Hutchins.
• First Baptist Church of Meadville, 353 Chestnut St., has Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday school classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. Services may be viewed on Armstrong channels 23 and 100 at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month as well as noon on Thursdays. Services are also livestreaming on the First Baptist Church of Meadville PA Facebook page. Child care and children’s activities are available.
• First Christian Church, 503 N. Main St., Meadville, has Bible school at 9 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Services also may be viewed at First Christian Church Meadville on YouTube. Robert McGuire is new senior minster. More information: (814) 336-3540.
• First Presbyterian Church in Meadville has Sunday worship at 8:30 and 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Services also can be seen at meadvillefpc.org via livestream or on Armstrong channel 23 the first and third Sunday of each month at 10 a.m. More information: Call (814) 333-2161.
• French Creek Community Church, 18320 Conneaut Lake Road, has services Sunday at 10 a.m., also available on the church’s Facebook page.
• Grace United Methodist Church has services Sunday at 8:15 and 11 a.m.
• Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church, 16460 Route 198, Saegertown, has in-person Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. Masks are optional; distancing preferred. More information: Contact Larry Miller at (814) 763-3920.
• Harmonsburg Presbyterian Church has Sunday worship at 9:15 a.m. Fully vaccinated people need not wear masks.
• Harmonsburg United Methodist Church, 14182 First St., holds worship service and children’s Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The church is handicapped-accessible.
• Hartstown Presbyterian Church has services at 11:15 a.m. Sunday and Sunday school at 10 a.m., and is following current CDC guidelines.
• High Street Community Church, 9517 Route 322, Conneaut Lake, has Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing is observed. The church also offers junior church for all children ages 4 to 12 during Sunday service. Follow the services on Sunday evenings on the church’s Facebook page. More information: Call (814) 382-2874 or email churchoffice.hscc@gmail.com.
• Linesville United Methodist Church has worship service Sunday at 11 a.m.
• Littles Corners United Methodist Church, 15382 Route 198, Meadville, has in-person Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Masks are optional. More information: Contact Larry Miller at (814) 763-3920.
• Milledgeville Community Christian Church has services Sunday at 11:30 a.m., with new pastor Curt Brenizer. More information: Call (814) 720-7548.
• Mumford Chapel United Methodist Church, 20115 Route 285, Cochranton, has worship service Sunday at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Services are recorded and posted to the church’s Facebook page. More information: Contact Pastor Joy Mumford at (814) 425-8171.
• Norrisville United Methodist Church has services Sunday at 9 a.m. Please wear a mask.
• Open Door Baptist Church, 22062 Center Road, Venango, has Sunday family Bible hour at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m., evening service at 6 p.m., and Wednesday “Equipped!” Bible study at 7 p.m., with Pastor Norman Aabye.
• Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Cochranton offers Mass on Sunday at 8 a.m.
• Park Congregational Church in Meadville has services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the upper level of the church.
• Presbyterian Church of Conneaut Lake, 145 S. Fifth St., has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Call in to hear the Sunday message at (602) 580-9207, access code 4874448, or visit clpresby.org.
• Saegertown United Methodist Church, 620 Euclid Ave., has Sunday worship services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.; and Grow Kids for children in grades K-six and youth group for grades seven-12 on Sundays at 6 p.m. More information: Visit saegertownumc.org or the church’s Facebook page.
• Stone United Methodist Church has in-person worship Sunday at 9 a.m. and broadcasts on Armstrong channels 23 and 100 and facebook.com/stoneumc.org, with rebroadcasts Thursday at 10 a.m. on Armstrong.
• St. Anthony of Padua, Cambridge Springs, holds Mass today at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
• St. Bernadette, Saegertown, holds Mass at 8 a.m. Sunday.
• Saint Hippolyte Church in Frenchtown offers Mass on Sunday at 11 a.m.
• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 25812 Mt. Pleasant Road, Cambridge Springs, has worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday school for children ages 3 through sixth grade at 10:15 a.m. Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Masks and social distancing are required.
• St. Paul’s Reformed Church, 1070 Park Ave., has services in the church building with Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45. In our gathering, we follow all social-distancing guidelines. Alternatively, you may join the live service via Zoom (contact us through email and we will provide the link). In addition, services can be seen on the St. Paul’s Reformed Church Meadville Facebook page, and on Armstrong TV channel 23 on the first (11 a.m.) and third (10:45 a.m.) Sunday of each month. More information: Call (814) 336-5188 or email sprc@zoominternet.net.
• Trinity Lutheran Church, 649 Park Ave., has in-person worship services Sunday at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. (also posted on the church’s Facebook page), and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The church follows CDC guidelines. More information: Call (814) 336-2654.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 240 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake, has Sunday school at 8:45 a.m., followed by worship service at 10 a.m.; junior church with Bible lesson and crafts for children during worship; and senior youth meeting immediately after worship.
• Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Erie Street, Saegertown, has in-person services Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and posts them on Facebook. More information: Contact twelveapostles@zoominternet.net or call (814) 763-5384.
• Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville, 346 Chestnut St., has services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. More information: Visit uumeadville.org, email church@uumeadville.org or call (814) 724-4023.
• United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills, 11534 Route 198, holds in-person services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Also, a livestream service is available at guysmillschurch.com. Bill Cox is the interim pastor.
• United Faith Fellowship Church of God, 561 State St., Meadville, has in-house services on Sundays at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Beverly Williams, interim pastor; children’s Sunday school, first and third Sundays at 10 a.m.; and Bible study, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. (canceled for Feb. 16). More information: Call (814) 336-4124.
• Venango United Methodist Church, 21472 Church St., invites all to attend Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Larry Peters officiating. Services are also provided on Facebook Live.