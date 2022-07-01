An Arby’s official has shared further details on the Meadville location’s renovations, including confirming that the iconic sign will be refurbished.
Tammy Puharic, director of operations for the Eastern Alliance of Arby’s Restaurant Group, told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday that the sign was an “important part of the renovations” and will return with updated wiring and new LED fixtures when the restaurant reopens in October.
“This was a rare chance that our leadership valued,” Puharic said of upgrading the sign. “We know it was important to the town.”
Puharic said it would be “no small feat” to refurbish the sign, but said the effort will be “well worth it.”
Previously, it had been confirmed that the sign would be sticking around after fan outcry. The hat-shaped signage will be slightly moved under the planned renovations.
Puharic also said that all current employees at the Meadville Arby’s will be retained while renovations are going on, should they wish to stay. The company is coordinating transportation for those folks to other nearby Arby’s locations where they can work during construction.
“They can continue working,” she said. “We’ll make sure we can provide them a place.”
She also said the company anticipates doing some kind of event once the location reopens, though details have not yet been figured out.
The Meadville Arby’s closed at the end of business Thursday and will not reopen until construction is complete.
The planned renovations will involve relocating the structure within the existing parking lot and adding a double-lane drive-thru with increased capacity. The new restaurant will be slightly smaller in size due to a diminished dining area, but the drive-thru will be able to accommodate at least 11 vehicles.
The sign, meanwhile, will be moved to be protected by a curved island.
