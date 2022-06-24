Just as its three predecessors, the Fourth Annual Gathering promises to be a weekend of fun-filled activities. However, it is taking a step up from the past iterations with a larger venue and even more features than ever before.
The Gathering is moving to the Crawford County Fairgrounds this year. Starting today and running through Sunday, it raises money for the Children’s Rescue Initiative, a Conneaut Lake organization that works to rescue kids and adults trapped in sex and labor slavery.
The event is organized by the Conneaut Lake branch of the Remnant Sons Motorcycle Club. In previous years, the event took place on the club’s property, but continual growth has caused the group to search for a larger venue, according to club member and event organizer Rooster Holtzman.
Jumping up to a bigger and hopefully better event has not been without its difficulties.
“The best word I could use is chaotic,” Holtzman said of organizing the Gathering this year. “It was definitely a challenge. I am by no means an event coordinator.”
However, Holtzman said many area vendors and local residents turned out to help, offering advice, volunteering and getting in contact with other vendors.
With the larger venue comes much larger attractions as well. The concert part of the Gathering is becoming more extensive this year, featuring five different bands. Holtzman said the main attraction is a Kid Rock tribute band called Kid Kentucky.
Another main feature this year is FlatOut Freestyle, a motorcycle stunt show that is scheduled to perform seven shows throughout the weekend.
“They put up ramps and do backflips and stuff I can’t do,” Holtzman said with a laugh.
There will also be face painting, pony rides, carnival games and axe throwing, providing fun for the whole family.
Despite the added difficulty from the increased size, Holtzman enjoyed seeing preparation for the event come together with the help of so many others.
“It has been kind of crazy, but it’s been amazing how it’s worked,” he said.
He especially credited the assistance of Lake View Ford and Street Track ‘n Trail, the event’s two primary sponsors, for helping make the event possible.
The weekend promises to be a busy one. Holtzman said organizers are aiming for between 15,000 to 20,000 attendees.
The Fourth Annual Gathering opens today, Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. The event runs until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A full schedule of events can be found at the Children’s Rescue Initiative Facebook page. Admission to the event is free, though parking costs $5. Admission to the concert is $10.
