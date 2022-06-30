BEAVER TOWNSHIP — The Erie-based ANNA Shelter is seeking information from the public after nine dogs were discovered shot earlier this week, seven of them fatally.
According to Association for Needy and Neglected Animals (ANNA) Shelter Animal Cruelty Officer Eric Duckett, the dogs were found late Monday evening at their owners’ residence in the 2500 block of Reeds Corners Road, near Beaver Center. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the ANNA Shelter said that the owners had been out of town and a friend was left to watch the dogs.
All nine of the dogs are German shepherds, with ages between 8 months and 5 years old, according to the shelter. Both of the surviving dogs were triaged and stabilized in Erie, but one suffered more significant injuries and was taken to a critical care specialist veterinarian in Pittsburgh for further treatment. The latter dog had three bullets in his body, located in the shoulder, hip and jaw, and will be undergoing emergency surgery.
“It’s a pretty heinous act that we’re dealing with, and I would hope that if anybody has any information that they would want to get this person off the streets,” Duckett said.
The ANNA Shelter is encouraging anyone with information to contact Duckett at (814) 572-5913 or eric@theannashelter.com. Duckett said he has been in contact with Pennsylvania State Police about the incident.
“We don’t have any suspects,” he said of the investigation so far. “I’m just going through with the family, trying to see if they had disagreements with anybody.”
Duckett said the type of firearm used in the incident has been identified, but did not give further details while the matter remains under investigation.
Duckett said the less-injured dog has been returned to the family and is expected to recover without surgery. He said the owners relinquished the other dog to the care of the ANNA Shelter due to the cost of the surgeries needed to save its life. The dog has since been renamed by the shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.