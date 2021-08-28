WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Cole Kuhn and his father, Jim, shared a brief hug Saturday evening moments after Cole and his Grand Champion Market Lamb, Mac, led off the 49th annual 4-H and FFA Market Livestock Sale at the Crawford County Fair.
The scene took place in the sheep barn, with Mac nearby and the sound of the auctioneer’s sing-song on the public address system seemingly everywhere. A heavy downpour that sent visitors scrambling for cover all over the fairgrounds was not the only source of sudden precipitation: A few drops fell inside the sheep barn as Cole, 10, considered what happens next and as Jim reflected on the week his son has had, not to mention the months of preparation leading up to it.
“He works hard and he deserves that,” Jim said. Pausing to work out a catch in his voice, he looked down at his son as runoff from the storm made its way through the barn and the cry of the auctioneer continued unabated. “His mom and I are very, very proud of him.”
The Kuhns have good reason to be proud. After seven months spent raising Mac, a crossbred lamb, exercising him twice every day — on top of sports practices and his regular farm chores — and competing with him at shows throughout the summer, Cole and Mac not only took the top prize for market lambs but were also the Grand Champions in Lamb Showmanship.
“He never complained about it,” said Jim, who participated in 4-H when he was younger, though with less illustrious results than his son has achieved at the outset of his 4-H career. “He’s done way more in two years than I did growing up — absolutely.”
Cole saw little reason to complain about the work he performs at his grandmother’s 95-acre Conneautville farm, where he helps out with more than 150 sheep as well as cows, goats and horses in addition to working with Mac.
As for what he likes about it, that question was much easier to deal with than the question of what happens next to Mac: “Everything,” Cole said. And as for Mac, it was similarly easy to explain what he likes about his Grand Champion: He’s well-behaved and takes instruction well, among other things.
“He’s been winning,” Cole said, “and he’s really friendly.”
Despite the momentary and understandable sadness that came in the immediate aftermath of Mac’s sale, Jim Kuhn was confident in Cole’s resilience.
“He knows why he raised that animal. He knows what it’s for,” Jim said. “He knows his hard work goes on the plate.”
It goes in the bank as well: The 159-pound Mac, a full 18 pounds heavier than any of the other 24 market lambs being auctioned off, sold for $7.50 per pound — a price that was immediately increased to $10 per pound by buyers Dustin and Becky Mattocks of Franklin when their bid proved the winner.
The money will help fund next year’s lamb, Jim said.
It’s a process that repeated 103 more times Friday evening as 4-H and FFA youth ranging in age from 8 to 18 sold their lambs, goats, hogs and steers. With more than 250 registered buyers competing against one another in a crowd of nearly 500 people, the scene was more than just a commodity market come to life, it was a community investing in the perpetuation of its values and traditions.
Like many of the fair’s activities, market auction purchases are an activity that can become tradition. Shenna Peters of Meadville, the president of the livestock sale committee and announcer for the event, told the crowd that among them were seven bidders who would mark more than 40 years of consecutive purchases if they successfully won a bid that night.
Seated near the top of the stands at one corner of the show ring, Carol Agnew of Harmonsburg has been investing in those traditions at the livestock auction every year for more than 35 years, many with her husband Lowell and the last five on her own.
“I like supporting the 4-H and FFA kids,” Agnew said.
Her own five children benefited in much the same way when they were in 4-H, selling a variety of goats, hogs, cows and lambs over the years.
“They paid for college,” Agnew said. “When they sold their animals, the would save a lot of the money.”
Now Agnew and others are helping do the same for current 4-H members, several of whom send letters to prospective buyers like her in hopes of attracting competing bidders.
Peters drew laughs from the crowd as she explained additional strategies she had in place to maximize each participants’ profitability as well.
For those winning bidders who thought they might want to purchase the next animal up for sale, but had to attend the animal just purchased, Peters assured them if they simply gave her their buyer’s number, she would make certain they had the winning bid on the next lot.
And the buying process couldn’t be simpler, Peters told the crowd.
“New for this year,” she said, “we will be accepting Visa and Mastercard, so the sky is the limit.”
Paying a little extra was worth it for Mattocks, who said that bringing livestock to the fair was a central part of his childhood and he wanted to help the youth who were following in his footsteps.
“It’s a great program,” Mattocks said just after posing for photos in the show ring with Cole and Mac.
As for Mac’s future, Mattocks wasn’t sure what would come next.
“I don’t know yet,” he said, smiling. “Maybe make it a pet.”
Asked if it was a good idea to get Mac’s hopes up, Mattocks had a quick reply.
“Don’t tell it,” he said.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.