LINESVILLE — Amid ongoing safety concerns regarding Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) voiced by parents, students and faculty alike, Conneaut School Board began the process to hire two school resource officers for the school district.
Board members at their meeting Wednesday unanimously voted to authorize the administration and school district solicitor to prepare an agreement with Scott Shipton and Brian Ford to become resource officers for the district. According to Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, Shipton and Ford have worked for the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville barracks, with around 50 years of experience between them.
The board’s vote does not necessarily mean Shipton and Ford yet have the job. School district Solicitor George Joseph said after identifying a potential school resource officer or officers, the school district needs to petition the Court of Common Pleas to designate the powers the officers will have. If approved, the court will issue the school district an order to make the hire.
Joseph said the petition to the court will not take much time, and he anticipates the board being able to approve the contract by next month’s voting meeting.
Further, it is up in the air whether Shipton and Ford will accept the terms put forward by the school district. Under the authorized agreement, the officers would each be paid $271 per day for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. From then on they’ll receive a salary rate of $49,500 for the 2022-23 school year, $50,400 for 2023-24, $51,480 for 2024-25, and $52,380 for 2025-26. In addition, for all years of the contract, the officers will receive $33 an hour for any work done outside of the regular school day, such as being at after school events like athletic games.
Comparatively, Conneaut’s last school resource officer, Kurt Sitler, was paid $30,900 per year, according to Business Manager Greg Mayle. The business manager was unable to locate an instance where Sitler invoiced the school district for extra hours, but said if it had occurred, it likely would have been based on either a daily rate of $171.67 or hourly rate of $21.46, based on how his salary could be divided up on a per diem and per hour basis.
Sitler left his role as resource officer on Feb. 11 to take another position.
Conneaut will receive some help in paying the two officers. It was awarded a Safe Schools Targeted Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to the tune of $32,500 earlier this year. Mayle said the school district applies for the grant regularly, but does not always receive it.
Sperry said it was an “11th hour” decision to propose hiring two officers instead of one, as initially planned. Should contract negotiations go well, board member Eric McGuirk said the plan will be to have one of the officers stationed at CASH, one in the Conneaut Valley attendance area, and both handling Conneaut Lake attendance area cases as needed. This is because Conneaut Lake has a dedicated 24-7 police force via the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
While the vote ultimately was unanimous, it was taken with some hesitancy due to a last-minute offer of alternative assistance. During the opening public comment section of the meeting, Kevin McGrath, president of Linesville Borough Council, said the council was willing to work out an agreement to hire someone to be at CASH while school was in session, as well as provide coverage to the other schools in the district “through different mutual agreements.”
“The borough council would be more than willing to sit down and have discussion how it could work and what cost would be involved for both parties,” McGrath said.
When the time came to make a motion for the agreement, board member Kathy Klink voiced conflicting concerns about wanting to do something about school safety immediately and seeing Linesville’s offer.
“I’d like to move this, but I also would like to talk to Linesville about getting some help, so I have conflicting” feelings, Klink said. “We need to do something right now but I also feel we need to discuss with the borough council other options as well.”
Board Vice President Jamie Hornstein echoed Klink’s concerns.
“We have a need that the public has asked us to look into and now we have a new option that we’re not sure we have the time to consider,” Hornstein said.
However, board President Dorothy Luckock pointed out that the vote only authorized the administration and solicitor to begin negotiating the contract, not necessarily finalizing it. This would allow for discussions with Linesville to take place even as the district moves forward with the two officers.
“To be realistic, there would be the potential an agreement does not get made, so those conversations can go on at the same time,” she said.
Speaking with the Tribune after the meeting, Sperry and Luckock acknowledged Linesville’s offer, but pointed out Linesville Police Department is not in operation 24/7. While Sperry said the department could likely handle 99 percent of incidents within the school district, he said “we’re thinking about that 1 percent.”
Linesville Police Chief Robert Johnston confirmed with the Tribune that the officers are not active 24/7, though he said an officer is always active whenever CASH is in session.
“We’re not a 24/7 agency, but we’re here for the school district with everything that’s being brought up,” he said.
The vote comes at a time when the public has become heavily concerned with safety at CASH. The board’s work session on March 2 saw several dozens of attendees and public speakers voice a panoply of concerns ranging from fights and bullying to alleged drug deals and sexual activities taking place at the school.
Wednesday’s meeting was not as heavily attended by the public, but still saw an above-average number of people in attendance and several speakers, many of them voicing similar concerns given the week before.
One of the speakers, a CASH student named Davey Williams, said it was “dreadful” coming to the school district, and accused the board members and administrators of a lack of care. He pushed for them to take more action.
“You say you want to fix these problems, fix them,” he said.
In another safety development that came from the meeting, Luckock announced the members of a new ad hoc school safety committee of the board which would be seeking to address public concerns. This committee will be chaired by McGuirk, and be made up of board members Kathy Klink and Ryan Klink.
McGuirk said the committee will meet in executive session on March 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex to hear from concerned citizens and/or faculty. He encouraged anyone wishing to speak to the committee to contact Beth Moss, recording board secretary, whose email is bmoss@conneautsd.org.
Conneaut School Board will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting on April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex.