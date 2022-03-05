A group of Allegheny College students — numbering around 65 — gathered in front of the college’s Campus Center on Friday to protest the elimination of the Chinese minor offered by the school.
The students held banners and made speeches with a megaphone to show their displeasure for the program’s removal, and later marched from the campus center to Bentley Hall, where campus administrative offices are located.
The Chinese minor was one among four programs Allegheny College announced it would be eliminating over the next three years in a release put out on Feb. 5. The announcement also entailed a net reduction of 25 faculty positions across the campus.
The eliminations were put into place as part of a 2017 decision by Allegheny to reduce its enrollment size and corresponding staffing over a 10-year period. The other eliminated programs are all majors, consisting of film and digital storytelling, geology and religious studies. The programs are to be phased out over the next three years.
Marissa Basile was one of the students who joined in the protest. A junior majoring in international studies and minoring in Chinese, Basile said she specifically came to Allegheny to learn more about Asian culture. She said she was “shocked” and “disappointed” when the college announced the elimination of the Chinese minor.
“There’s been very little said,” Basile said of the college explaining the reasons for its decision. “It’s been very vague.”
While Allegheny in its announcement said all students currently enrolled in the eliminated programs would be able to finish their studies and graduate within their declared major or minor, Basile said the college has not been open about such plans as of yet.
While Basile plans to complete her studies at Allegheny, she said had this elimination been announced a year or two earlier, she likely would have transferred.
Also at the protest was professor Xiaoling Shi, who teaches the Chinese minor at the school and has been with the college since 2010. Shi said her notice of elimination is effective Aug. 31, making it unclear who will teach any students currently enrolled in the Chinese minor after she is gone.
Shi said she was taken by surprise when her program was eliminated, as it had not been included in a report put out by a task force examining all programs at Allegheny and making recommendations for cuts. A copy of that report obtained by the Tribune does not include the Chinese minor in the document.
Shi said she never spoke with either Allegheny College Provost Ron Cole or President Hilary Link during the task force’s examination of programs or during the process of when college officials picked classes to be eliminated.
According to Shi, the Chinese program maintained an average of seven to eight students during most of her time with the school, above the minimum six Allegheny requires of a minor. While the number of students in the program dropped to five during the last two years, Shi said overall enrollment had declined as well, and the college should have adjusted its standards for minor minimums as well.
“Mathematically it was only reasonable to expect 4.7 or 4.2” students, Shi said.
Further, she said there were 18 students who studied abroad over the past two years who could have been involved in the Chinese program.
The protest attracted more than just students directly involved in the Chinese minor. Kevin Murphy, a sophomore majoring in environmental science and minoring in philosophy, said he got involved in the demonstration through friends he has in the international studies program.
“I didn’t realize how upset they were at first, but as they were talking I realized what they were saying made a lot of sense,” Murphy said.
Murphy thought it strange that Allegheny would cut the Chinese minor when the Chinese economy is growing on the global stage. Murphy said Allegheny aims to increase its national prominence and help people adjust to the demands of the 21st century, goals he sees as contradicting the decision to eliminate the minor.
“Having no way to learn Chinese, which as I said is one of the most important languages in the world, is inconsistent with an institution that would create such academics and inconsistent to an institution that wants such national prominence,” he said.
Peter Alegre, another student protestor, saw a wider impact on the college from the elimination of the Chinese program and terminations of professor Shi than at first realized.
While not in the Chinese minor — being a junior political science major and community justice studies minor — Alegre is president of the Association for Asian and Asian American Awareness, alternatively referred to as A5. Shi serves as the advisor of the group, and Alegre says A5 helps Asian and Asian American students feel safe on the campus and serves as a draw for students with such racial backgrounds.
Alegre said that by terminating Shi, the campus was removing a “valuable resource and confidant” for students with Asian backgrounds. He even went so far as to say the school’s decision was “erasing a whole region, East Asia, from this college.”
Alegre is also a member of student government at Allegheny and said he spoke with Cole shortly after the announcement that the Chinese minor was being eliminated. However, he felt unsatisfied with the provost’s answers and later organized a forum of students to meet with Cole, estimating about 40 students attended, a sign Alegre took that many people on the campus were passionate about the program.
“You couldn’t buy 40 students at an impromptu event advertised the day of,” Alegre said.
Will Lowthert, a sophomore political science major and economics and community justice minor, said he was asked by A5 to calculate enrollment numbers regarding the Chinese minor to see if the decision to get rid of the program made sense.
According to Lowthert, from 2011 to fall of 2020, the Chinese minor had a decline of 1.09 percent. Comparatively, he said world language department as a whole had a decline of 3.7 percent and an overall campus-wide enrollment decline of more than 2 percent.
“If I didn’t think the numbers supported the idea professor Shi should be here, I wouldn’t be here,” Lowthert said.
Alegre said Shi and the students are pursing an appeal process through the campus to get the decision overturned, with plans to get a lawyer involved. A GoFundMe page to raise money for the appeal has garnered more than $3,400 of a $5,000 goal.
Allegheny issued a brief statement late Friday afternoon regarding the protest and program cuts.
“Allegheny College supports our students’ right to protest peacefully and express their viewpoints,” the statement said. “Shared governance is foundational for decision making at the college and the academic program and staffing plan was created through that process.”
“The college remains committed to delivering breadth in its interdisciplinary liberal arts curriculum and is strategically managing resources for a sustainable future,” the statement said.