Jason Richey has ended his bid to be Pennsylvania’s next governor.
Richey, a 1993 Allegheny College graduate, announced Thursday afternoon that he has dropped out of the Republican field for governor.
“My decision at this time will help unify our party and put us in the strongest possible position to defeat the left-wing (Josh) Shapiro agenda in the fall and, more importantly, help build a better life for our families here in Pennsylvania,” he said.
Richey said he will be working to help elect fellow Republican Bill McSwain as governor.