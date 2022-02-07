Following a unanimous vote by members of the Board of Trustees, Allegheny College will be reducing its number of faculty and academic programs over the next three years.
The college announced the reduction in a statement sent out Saturday by Josh Tysiachney, Allegheny’s director of content strategy and operations. According to the statement, the staffing plan which was approved by the trustees on Saturday will see a net reduction of 25 faculty positions and the discontinuation of four programs.
The specific four programs eliminated consist of the film and digital storytelling major, geology major, religious studies major and Chinese minor. A related minor will continue to be offered for the geology and religious studies courses, however.
On the faculty side of things, 29 faculty positions will be eliminated over the next three years, while four new ones will be made. The eliminated positions consist of 14 retirements, 10 resignations and five which are being discontinued.
Two tenure, four non-tenure track and four visiting faculty positions will be discontinued under the plan.
The four additional staffing is designated for the community and justice studies, computer science, education studies, and environmental science and sustainability fields.
Allegheny officials, speaking to the Tribune via email on Sunday, said all staff who are losing their positions have been informed. The discontinued positions will have at least one additional year of employment and, according to the email, will receive additional support for professional development.
According to the statement released Saturday, the faculty and academic plans were prepared by the college’s provost, Ron Cole. The plans were put into place as part of a 2017 decision by Allegheny to reduce its enrollment size and corresponding staffing over a 10-year period which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement said Allegheny currently enrolls a little more than 1,500 degree-seeking students and, after the plans are finalized, will have 129 full-time faculty positions. This will equate to an 11.6:1 student-to-faculty ratio, which the college called aligned with ratios at other national liberal arts colleges.
Allegheny officials said all academic programs were reviewed by the provost, President Hilary Link and a faculty task force based on factors such as student enrollment, prospective student interests, alignment with priorities and other programs the college offers, and student outcomes.
“I want to acknowledge how difficult this process is for the faculty and entire campus community,” Cole said in an email to the Tribune on Sunday. “The changes include staffing and program reductions that reflect a necessity to maintain a balance of programs that can be sustained to serve students now and into the future.”
Sandra Wycoff, a member of the board of trustees, took a similar tone in an interview with the Tribune on Sunday. While the vote to approve the plan was unanimous, Wycoff called it a “painful decision” by the board.
Wycoff is a relatively recent member of the board, having been voted on last October, and said discussions regarding the reduction pre-dated her joining the group.
“It was not a quick decision by any stretch of the imagination,” she said.
Wycoff characterized the decision as being majorly influenced by the pandemic. She said COVID-19 caused many students to take time away from schooling, causing a drop in attendance.
“You can’t have a business or school that services a larger number of students than you have,” she said.
Robert Smith, another member of the board, declined to comment at length when contacted by the Tribune on Sunday, except to say that he felt the action was a “good decision” and to express his “full confidence” in Link.
All students currently enrolled in programs set to be eliminated will be allowed to finish their studies in that field and graduate within their declared major and/or minor, according to the statement. Allegheny officials said students with interest in those programs will work with college advisers to find paths in related programs.
Further, Allegheny officials said no further reductions in academic programs are planned for the near future, though staffing needs and academic program offerings will be regularly reviewed.
An email was sent out to Allegheny faculty on Saturday from President Link, a copy of which was acquired by the Tribune. The email uses similar wording to the statement. In addition to detailing the changes from the approved plan, Link said five tenure-track lines left open due to resignations or retirements will also be refilled in addition to the four new faculty members being brought on.
Link also said there are plans for the discontinued film and digital storytelling major to have its resources reallocated to the journalism in the public interest minor.