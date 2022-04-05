Allegheny College will host the Fifth World Symposium on Sustainable Development at Universities June 16–17.
This year’s symposium focuses on “Educating the Sustainability Leaders of the Future” and will contribute to development of this fast-growing field, college officials said in making the announcement on Monday.
Researchers, educators and delegates from colleges and universities around the world will gather to display and present their works relating to teaching sustainable development while fostering an exchange of information, ideas and experiences.
Allegheny College’s Associate Professor Beth Choate, chair of the Environmental Science and Sustainability (ESS) department, and professor Eric Pallant, Christine Scott Nelson Endowed Professor of Environmental Science and Sustainability, are chairpersons of the event, along with professor Walter Leal, director of the Research and Transfer Centre “Sustainability and Climate Change Management” of the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany.
Also collaborating are representatives of the European School of Sustainability Science and Research in Hamburg, the World Sustainable Development Research and Transfer Centre, the Inter-University Sustainable Development Research Programme and the United Nations University initiative, “Regional Centres of Expertise on Education for Sustainable Development.”
Previous conferences held in Rio de Janeiro and Manchester, United Kingdom, and at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Universiti Sains Malaysia have demonstrated a need for a continuation of the dialogue among sustainability academics and practitioners. This year’s event will be hybrid, so delegates worldwide may attend either on campus or virtually.
“Members of the ESS department have presented at all of the previous conferences, and each year delegates are impressed by the work that we are accomplishing at a small, liberal arts college with undergraduate students. Hosting this conference after all the others have been held at large research institutions around the globe demonstrates that we are a significant player in sustainability education,” Choate said.
The focus of the symposium is on how to educate the sustainability leaders of the future. Delegates participating include sustainability officers and directors, teaching and research faculty, university administrators, campus facilities and operations staff, consultants, student leaders and others interested in the field. The wide range of participants will help to develop integrated approaches toward sustainable development and contribute to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a group of 17 initiatives agreed to by all U.N. member states in 2015 that recognize that tackling climate change and protecting the environment must go hand-in-hand with strategies that end poverty, improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth.
The wealth of experiences and accepted papers at the event will establish how higher education institutions are collaborating and partnering with their local communities, organizations, industry and other groups to accelerate climate action by tackling intertwined issues of climate, economic inequality and public health. The goal of the symposium is to document such experiences and make them available to a global audience.
Six papers will be presented and published by teams of Allegheny College faculty and students.
Allegheny was one of the first eight institutions of higher education in the United States to achieve carbon neutrality, doing so in 10 years without a substantial endowment, a large staff or a big budget. For the last five years, the college’s Environmental Science and Sustainability program has been listed among the top five in the U.S. for its interdisciplinary, experiential approach, acknowledging and understanding the mutually dependent relationship between the environment, economy and justice. Allegheny College students and faculty tackle real-world problems, actively working to create a regenerative community economy with equitable access to healthy food, renewable energy, clean air and water, good jobs and healthy living environments.
“As countries of the world strive to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Allegheny College is dedicated to taking a leadership role on the global stage to produce multidisciplinary approaches, methods and projects that may be replicated elsewhere,” said college President Hilary L. Link, a member of Second Nature’s Climate Leadership Steering Committee.
Link will deliver the welcome address for the delegates.