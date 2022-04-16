The Allegheny College Dance & Movement Studies Program will present its annual Spring Dance Concert Thursday through Saturday, at 7 p.m. each night, at the Montgomery Performance Space on the Allegheny campus.
In this year’s concert, students will offer several styles of dance, including ballet, ballroom and modern.
The program opens with dancers from Gretchen Myers’ Upper Level Ballet in a piece titled “Tribute to S.” Guest choreographer and 1999 Allegheny alumna Jill Hyatt has devised a modern dance prompted by interviews she has conducted titled “The Wind Itself.” The dance features live music provided by local musicians John Hyatt and Evan Andrea.
Local artists and Allegheny alumnus Doug Lodge will perform “Pavanne with Plywood,” which pays homage to those who do physical work. First-year Allegheny Student Sarah Allison will perform her creative project from the Creative Process Class at Allegheny.
Betsy Getschman Sumerfield has created three pieces: “Pas De Sea,” a re-created ballet last performed in 2008; “Swing to Me,” a new piece in ballroom forms as well as other styles danced by Ballroom III students; and “Beyond Relationships,” which utilizes several dance genres.
The space is brought to life by the lighting design of Allegheny alumnus Scott Choffel.
The concert is free, but seating is limited and reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations must be claimed in person 10 minutes before performance time.
Call the Dance and Movement Studies office at (814) 332-2813 for reservations or more information. Masks are required at all indoor performances on the Allegheny campus.