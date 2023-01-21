The Allegheny College football team has a new leader.
The school announced Friday that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Vann Hunt has been named the acting head coach after Rich Nagy left the Division III program earlier this week. Hunt began his tenure with Allegheny in 2017.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity. I’m humbled that athletic director Bill Ross put his faith in me to take over,” Hunt said. “I’m grateful Bill Ross and our (interim) president Ron Cole have faith in me to continue to move the program in the right direction.”
A six-year veteran on the Allegheny sidelines, Hunt began his tenure in Meadville in 2017 as the team’s recruiting and special teams coordinator. He was elevated to co-defensive coordinator two years later and was named defensive coordinator in 2021. Hunt’s defenses have had defensive backs finish the year in the top 25 in Division III in pass break-ups twice.
Before Allegheny, the Phoenix, Ariz., native was a four-year football letter-winner at Wabash College. He began his career in the secondary before moving to running back for his final three seasons. He earned All-NCAC honors in 2011 and helped the Little Giants to two Division III national playoff appearances and the 2011 NCAC championship.
After graduating from Wabash in 2013, Hunt joined the coaching staff at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. He coached tight ends and wide receivers before being named running backs coach in 2014 and offensive line coach in 2015. Hunt spent the 2016 season at Bluefield College in Virginia.
Hunt has also worked at numerous football camps throughout the midwest. He was selected to participate in the NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy next month at the NCAA offices in Indianapolis.
While Hunt leads the program, the college has begun a nationwide search to replace Nagy. Hunt will be the primary point of contact during the transitional period until a new head coach is hired, according to Sean King, assistant athletic director for game management and marketing.
With Hunt at the helm, he plans to hit the recruiting trail hard.
“Recruiting is always a main focus in the offseason. It’s important to look for good athletes and students to follow in the legacy at Allegheny College. It’s one of the best football programs in Division III history,” Hunt said. “Not only do we want good athletes, but good students to help carry on that tradition.
“Coach Nagy did a great job setting us up. He made it pretty easy to follow some of the things he started.”
The head coach position is open and Hunt is more than welcome to apply, King said.
“It’s a great position, a great place and an amazing community. The people I’ve come in contact with in my time at Allegheny College, whether it’s alumni I’ve been introduced to, or coworkers in the athletic department, or elsewhere on campus, are all great and amazing people,” Hunt said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’d like to continue working here and putting Allegheny College in the best light possible.”
Nagy had a 10-20 record over three seasons with the Gators. Nagy accepted a defensive coordinator position at Lehigh University.
