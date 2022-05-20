Allegheny College will hold a commencement ceremony this Saturday for graduating students.
The ceremony is not open to the general public, with participating students receiving four tickets to hand out to admit friends and family. However, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Allegheny College YouTube channel and simulcast at Shafer Auditorium on the campus for friends and family who do not have a ticket.
Commencement will begin at 2 p.m. and will either take place at Bicentennial Plaza on Bentley Lawn, or at the Wise Sport and Fitness Center in the case of rain.
