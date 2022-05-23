Worrying about tests and keeping grades up during a global pandemic cannot be easy. But for 338 Allegheny College students, they managed to do just that and have seen their education come to fruition.
Allegheny held its annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, with all the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. While the day later saw strong thunderstorms in the area, the college managed to beat the weather, with skies remaining clear and sunny throughout the proceedings.
Allegheny President Hilary Link observed this stroke of good luck during her opening remarks to students.
“I’ll tell you, it was a call this morning, but we said we’re going to brave the rain and we’re going to do this outside,” she said.
The ceremony took place on the lawn outside Bentley Hall, and was the first commencement after that building’s renovations were completed last fall. It is a tradition of Allegheny graduates to walk through and out from the hall during the commencement.
The specter of COVID-19 and its impacts over the students’ time at the college loomed large during many of the remarks.
“I think it’s fair to say that your time at Allegheny has not been what you had hoped,” Link said. “The world had surprises in store for you and for all of us, starting in spring of 2020, that continue today.”
However, Link praised the students for their strength and resiliency during what has been a challenging and unprecedented set of years.
“You brought distinction to what it means to be an Allegheny student through how you have adapted to change and found inner strength and resolve,” she said. “You’ve made your college better by your work, by your ingenuity and by your engagement.”
While Link said she had wished the college could have been a “safe refuge against all the storms that have buffeted the world” during the students’ time there, she felt confident that they now possessed “the tools to go out into the world and face challenges with courage, and to solve those big, global problems that none of us could protect you from.”
Curt Cramer, a member of Allegheny’s board of trustees and its Class of 1984, recalled his own time at the college in his remarks to students.
“Allegheny was the right place for me to learn and grow into a young man on my own,” he said. “My Allegheny experience was transformative by teaching me how to critically think, thereby creating the foundation for a lifetime of learning.”
Foundation was a keyword in Cramer’s speech. He said that an Allegheny education will not “solve the difficult challenges for each of” the students after they leave, but provide them with the skills to “make good decisions that will enable” them to be successful.
“My hope is that your memories of Allegheny will not be of COVID, but rather of a great foundation that contributes to your success as a person and a professional,” he said.
As is traditional for commencement, Allegheny awarded honorary degrees during the ceremony. The two recipients, who were named doctors of humane letters, were Henry Thomas, one of the original 13 Freedom Riders who protested racial segregation, and Douglas Tallamy, a 1973 Allegheny graduate and co-founder of Homegrown National Park, a grassroots organization that promotes biodiversity.
Thomas was present on campus during the ceremony but was not at the event itself, instead watching remotely from another building. Tallamy, however, was present and delivered remarks to students a “last assignment.”
“I want you to save the Earth,” he said. “And, by the way, this assignment is not optional.”
Tallamy spoke of his own efforts to promote the planting of local plant species and the impacts it can lead to for other species. He encouraged the students to do the same in their own lives to help keep local food-webs strong and native species thriving.
“When is your assignment due?” he said at the end of his speech. “Soon.”
After handing out the degrees to each of the students, Link closed the commencement before students walked what she called “the final and perhaps most consequential length of your journey as graduates of Allegheny College.”
Echoing something said to the students during their matriculation four years ago, Link charged the students with employing “the full measure” of their promise and potential, to live “lives of courage and conviction,” always seek what is “true,” appreciate beauty even where others may not, to find joy and laughter in challenges, never forget what it means to be a friend and “to love this place that was your home during the last four years.”
With the close of her comments, Link asked the students to move the tassels on their graduation caps, completing their graduation.
“In doing so,” she said, “you proclaim to the world that you are today, tomorrow and always Allegheny.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.