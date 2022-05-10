Pressed into a relatively small room, Allegheny College professors, administrators and students on Monday cut the ribbon on something big for the future of French Creek.
The Watershed Conservation Research Center (WCRC) was launched in a ceremony at its new laboratory in Carr Hall on campus. As the name implies, the center will conduct research relating to conservation of the upper Allegheny River basin, with a particular focus on the French Creek watershed.
And while the WCRC has only just come into existence, its staff already is gearing up to get busy this summer.
“We’ll hit the ground literally running with all the projects we’ve developed for this year,” said Casey Bradshaw-Wilson, one of the co-directors of the center.
The WCRC is made possible thanks to a $1.25 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. It will be led by Bradshaw-Wilson and fellow co-director Kelly Pearce. Joining them will be Allegheny Geographic Information System Manager and Instructor of Environmental Science Chris Shaffer, Allegheny alumnus Dr. Mark Kirk as research scientist, and Briana Sebastian as assistant research scientist.
There also will be five students hired on through the campus’ work study program to help out during the summer. Two of the students will work with Shaffer, while the remainder will assist the rest of the team.
In addition to helping hire all these researchers, the funding also will go toward purchasing equipment for the center’s work. For example, Bradshaw-Wilson, speaking to The Meadville Tribune, said the WCRC will be using a drone to take aerial photos and videos, as well as for remote observation. A truck is needed to move equipment, as well as a boat for going out onto the water, as well as probes to measure water quality, microscopes with built-in video cameras and other forms of scientific apparatuses.
All of this will go toward a variety of research endeavors. Some planned research topics include looking at invasive species, examining species living on protected properties and seeing where new protected areas should be designated. Pearce said the WCRC will keep track of the health of the creek and help to inform future conservation decisions by organizations in the area.
In fact, cooperation with other conservation groups is a major part of what the WCRC is going to be doing. Brenda Costa, executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy, spoke during the ribbon cutting on what having the research center around could mean for conservation in the local area.
“This research center demonstrates Allegheny’s commitment to French Creek and to all the small communities along its length,” Costa said. “The work here will have a significant impact on the conservancy’s mission to protect French Creek and the watershed.”
Costa said that in a meeting with Pearce and Bradshaw-Wilson, the three came up with “years” of possible projects that could be done through the research center to help the conservancy in its work.
Besides the ecological importance, Pearce told the Tribune that the WCRC’s work can also help the economy of communities near French Creek. She pointed out the creek was named Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for 2022 by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, something which may attract more attention and tourism to the creek.
Keeping the water healthy and vibrant is important for drawing in people who may wish to fish or boat on the creek, Pearce said. Further, there are more common economic benefits from keeping the stream’s water quality high.
“By keeping our watersheds healthy, that results in less money the community has to spend in terms of filtration at our water plants,” she said.
The ceremony was attended by various Allegheny students and officials, including President Hilary Link and Provost Ron Cole, the latter of whom spoke ahead of the ribbon cutting. Cole called the research center a “hallmark” of an Allegheny education in allowing students to explore their intellectual interests in a hands-on manner and from multiple perspectives.
“To me the goals of the center, which include experiential and collaborative learning with students, faculty and community partners, epitomize the work that we do at Allegheny with focusing on restoration efforts in the French Creek watershed, and serves as a model, I hope, for watershed conservation efforts much more broadly, nationally and even internationally,” he said.
On top of the direct results of its research, Bradshaw-Wilson said she anticipates the center will be able to assist seniors in Allegheny in developing thesis projects or independent studies. There is also the benefit it will provide to students who work at the center, who will be able to include their experience in resumés and cover letters when applying to graduate schools or jobs.
According to Pearce, the WCRC has been in the works for a year, including many months of planning and hiring.