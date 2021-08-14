All students in Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts will be eligible for free breakfasts and free lunches for the upcoming school year.
It’s a message that bears repeating, according to Katie Baldwin, regional manager for The Nutrition Group, the food services provider for all three districts.
In fact, it’s a message that might even bear shouting from the rooftop, if not for the summer-long roof replacement project at Meadville Area Middle School that sent an occasional whiff of tar inside the school this week.
On her way through the school’s hallways to the cafeteria that has been serving free hot lunches for more than a year now, Baldwin marveled that there are still plenty of families who haven’t heard about the free meals.
“Free breakfasts and free lunches are available for all the students in schools this year,” Baldwin said. “And it helps the schools if kids participate. It’s not only a blessing to the families, because you don’t have to pack lunches, you don’t have to go to the grocery store as much, but it’s also a blessing to the school.”
Schools benefit, Baldwin explained, because the federal program that funds the free meals reimburses districts based on the number of meals served.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture waived income-eligibility requirements last year for schools across the nation in an effort to ensure food security for all students during the pandemic, so the availability of free school meals is nothing new.
In fact, it continued through summer 2020, through periods of remote learning during the last school year and throughout this summer as well. Not only have students taking classes been able to eat for free, all students have been eligible for free meals over the summer.
Twice weekly distributions of meals at Meadville Area Senior High School have been serving an average of 30 to 35 students, according to Tammy Groover, food service director for The Nutrition Group. Those meals, distributed at MASH, Second District Elementary School and Cochranton Junior-Senior High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, will continue to be available through Aug. 26, Groover said.
Including students taking summer classes, those picking up meals from the various distribution sites and preschool students at two Meadville daycare facilities, The Nutrition Group has been providing Crawford Central students with about 200 free meals per day over the summer, Groover estimated.
None of the students lined up in the MAMS cafeteria on Thursday for a slice of pepperoni pizza, a serving of garbanzo beans with ranch dressing on the side, a choice of apple, applesauce or orange, and milk had to fork over the $2.50 that lunch would normally cost. At the same time, calling the lunches free is a bit misleading: They are paid for by USDA, and Crawford County residents pay federal taxes that help to fund the program.
With memories of what Baldwin called “cardboard pizza” and tater tots, some taxpayers might not find the prospect of exchanging hard-earned income for “free” lunches all that appetizing.
The meals being served in local schools today are not the ones parents likely remember from their time in the cafeteria, according to Baldwin, who has been taking advantage of the summer meals distributions for her own family. Those meals have come a long way from the plain ham sandwiches that were sent out when schools first shut down at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, students receive the same sorts of food that would be served in school, according to Baldwin — chicken patties, meatball hoagies or tacos to be heated up at home.
As for the pizza served to students in school this week, it was hand-made at the school with dough prepared that morning. Schools still serve tater tots of course, but they’re baked in an oven, not fried. Meals are not only healthier, with fruit and vegetable options, they taste better, Baldwin said.
But do students eat them?
Twelfth grader Rhonda Husband was one of about two dozen students enjoying a pepperoni slice during lunch on Thursday.
“My friends complain about the food. They don’t like it,” Rhonda said with a laugh. “Sometimes I think they complain just to complain about something.”
Over at the buffet line, cafeteria helper Judy Brothis said students have been generally positive about the food over the summer.
“They always want to know what’s for lunch tomorrow,” Brothis said from behind the counter.”They’ve been pretty happy with what we’ve had.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.