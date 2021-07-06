VERNON TOWNSHIP — The next step in the sale process for a 3-acre parcel of land owned by the township was unanimously approved by Vernon Township supervisors at their meeting Thursday.
Approval was given to the agreement of sale for parcel 6507-094-4 to Ernst Farms. The supervisors last month approved accepting Ernst’s bid for the land at $5,995.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said approving the sale agreement allows the attorneys for both parties to move on to the next steps of getting the land formally sold.
The farm was the only bidder on the property, which is located along French Creek and is adjacent to other Ernst property. The supervisors originally tried to sell the land to Ernst through a sealed bidding process in April, but a miscommunication led to the farm not submitting a bid in time for the then-April 22 deadline.
According to Horvat, the land was purchased in the 1980s by the township for a planned water well project which ultimately fell through. Horvat and the supervisors have described the parcel as having no real value to the township.
