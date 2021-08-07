HARRISBURG –– Though a new CDC eviction moratorium covers residents in roughly half of the state’s 67 counties, county agencies are still struggling to keep pace with requests for financial assistance from renters and landlords.
An American Rescue Plan-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funneled through the state Department of Human Services, had 44,076 pending applications at the end of June while just 17,462 applications had been approved in the three-and-a-half months since the program launched in mid-March.
In June, counties released assistance to 8,640 households under the program but an additional 15,143 applications came in over the month.
The DHS assistance program has $569 million in aid available but through June $460 million remained unspent, DHS data shows.
Pennsylvania is not alone in the struggle to get rental assistance out those who need it, federal data shows. Only six states –– Texas, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and Alaska –– had spent a larger share of their rental assistance aid through June, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The CDC earlier this week issued a new eviction moratorium barring evictions in counties with substantial or high community spread of COVID-19. By Friday, four counties had high COVID transmission –– Crawford, Clarion, Lawrence and Northampton counties –– and another 33 had substantial spread.
“The extension of the eviction moratorium is better than not having it all,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Pennsylvania Housing Alliance. “It is estimated to cover the majority of communities at risk of eviction. It is, though, confusing, whether or not your county is covered can change. Unfortunately, the eviction moratorium has always been confusing. It is a temporary solution to prevent eviction and an increased likelihood of those that have been evicted to be exposed to the virus because they have to find new housing that might be in an overcrowded situation or an emergency shelter,” she said.
Kathy Possinger, special adviser in the Department of Human Services focusing on housing issues, said that counties were hit with “a swell of applications” when the rental assistance became available in March, but that state officials believe that application approvals are starting to be processed more quickly.
“In my regular communications with the counties who are administering the program, they’re also starting to see that they’re, for lack of a better term, catching their sea legs, and able to move through applications in a more consistent way. So we’re glad to start to see that,” Possinger said.
Changes in guidance to counties made in late June is making it easier for agency staff to more quickly approve applicants seeking rental assistance, Possinger said.
One of those changes was to allow counties to assume that an applicant meets income guidelines if they already receive a different government benefit that has similar income eligibility guidelines, she said. “Allegheny (County) is a great example. They were able to qualify 400 households using that tool,” Possinger said.
In addition, counties have been told that if an applicant lives in a neighborhood that Census data indicates that low-income residents live, the counties can assume the person is eligible, she said.
“It’s helping to expedite some of those challenging pieces of the process,” Possinger said.
Chamberlain agreed that the administrative changes seem to be helping counties make progress on the backlog of applications.
Both Possinger and Chamberlain said there are clear hints that people still need the help even 17-months into the pandemic and with much of the economy reopened.
Possinger said that 1-in-5 households in the state are considered “rent-burdened” meaning that they devote more than 30 percent of their income toward.
“In those situations, one major catastrophic incident, even if it was only a temporary loss of my job, that impacted my ability to make my rent payment for one month or two, I might start to get back on my feet. But even if I got back on my feet, if I was already living in a tenuous situation,” Possinger said. “That one small hiccup often snowballs,” she said.
Chamberlain pointed to Census data showing that thousands of Pennsylvanians continue to struggle with their ability to pay rent and many of them are living in fear of eviction.
During the period of June 23 to July 5, 447,063 renter households reported that they had little or no confidence in their ability to make their rent payment on time. And 186,830 of those households said they feared that an eviction was imminent in the next two months.
The rental assistance program is in place until Sept. 30, 2022.
