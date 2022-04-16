The Active Aging Foundation is sponsoring a special bingo fundraiser on April 22 to help senior citizens in Ukraine via relief groups like HelpAge International.
HelpAge has volunteers on the ground in Ukraine and at the borders, according to Active Aging, providing assistance and help.
“Old people in the Ukraine are in desperate need of humanitarian support,” a release from Active Aging sent out Friday reads. “As a result of the Russian invasion, they are in danger of being displaced by the conflict, denied access to essential services — like food, clean water, shelter and health care — or forced to flee to neighboring countries.”
HelpAge brings food, medicine and hygiene supplies to older people and their families in affected areas.
Doors at Active Aging’s Community Center, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville, will open at 3:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30. Admission is $30 at the door and participants can play as many cards as they would like.
Single bingo payouts are $50, double bingos are $100 and there will be more than $1,500 paid out in jackpot games, including a $1,000 jackpot game.
Due to the special reason for this game, no gift certificates, coupons or other discounts may be used for the event and there will be no reserved seats.
• Mmore information: Visit the Active Aging Facebook page, call (814) 336-92 or visit the Community Center.