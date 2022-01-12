HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson joined Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday in encouraging pregnant Pennsylvanians or those planning to become pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Pregnancy is a vulnerable time," Dr. Johnson said in a release from the Department of Health. "The evidence is clear that vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, are safe and effective and do not cause fertility issues in women or men. In fact, COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future."
Klinepeter, speaking at a news conference at UPMC Harrisburg, revealed that she is pregnant, fully vaccinated and received her booster shot after learning she was pregnant. She and her husband are expecting a son at the end of June.
"I'm sharing this news publicly, because I want my story to help other women across Pennsylvania make an informed decision," said Klinepeter. "I am vaccinated, I am boosted and thanks to scientists, doctors and my great teammates at the Department of Health, I'm confident it was the right decision."
According to the Department of Health, the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report provides details on how the vaccines are safe and effective for people wishing to become pregnant, are currently pregnant or breastfeeding. The report also notes that COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe morbidity and adverse birth outcomes.
According to the Department of Health, the CDC found that women with symptomatic COVID-19 during pregnancy have a more than twofold increased risk for intensive care unit admission, invasive ventilation and a 70 percent increased risk for death, compared with nonpregnant women with symptomatic infections.
The Department of Health recommends pregnant Pennsylvanians get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible and use the CDC's v-safe pregnancy registry, which is a smartphone-based tool that offers personalized health check-ins. The app also gathers information from people who received their COVID-19 shot prior to or during pregnancy, which the department said could be "critical" to healthcare providers and other pregnant persons who are attempting to get educated and make informed decisions about vaccination.