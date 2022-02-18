More roads in Crawford County have been closed due to flooding.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated its list of roads closed due to flooding.
Route 173 is closed from Richie Road to Lake Creek Road in Wayne Township;
Miller Station Road (Route 1016) is closed from Route 6 in the Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township;
Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) is closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;
Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) is closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township.
Mystic Road (Route 1011) is closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.
The French Creek water level at Mercer Street was at 13.53 feet as of 1:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
When the water level reaches 11 feet it is considered an action stage. Flood level is at 14 feet.
At 13 feet, the National Weather Service says flooding begins at Wilson Chute as well as Race Street