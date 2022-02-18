Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.