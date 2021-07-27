A Meadville woman has been charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with selling oxycodone pills in the city.
Cheryl Lynn Young, 61, of 561 Lord St., is facing two felony and one misdemeanor charges after she allegedly sold 14 oxycodone pills to a confidential informant on Feb. 16. An agent with the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control watched the alleged sale, in which the informant reportedly met with Young at the latter's residence and purchased the pills.
After the informant handed over the pills to the agent, they were tested at a crime lab. One tablet was confirmed to contain oxycodone, according to the affidavit, and all of the pills had markings consistent with the pain killer.
Young is facing a felony charge of delivery of oxycodone, a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of oxycodone.
Young was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 9. She is free on unsecured bail of $10,000.