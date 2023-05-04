A Meadville woman is in Crawford County jail after allegedly breaking a car windshield with a hammer and attempting to strike the owner of the vehicle Wednesday morning, according to charges from Meadville Police Department.
Amanda Jean Morse, 37, who resides in the 100 block of Walker Drive, was arraigned on felony aggravated assault and four lesser charges before Magisterial District Judge Sauel Pendolino on Wednesday.
City police accuse Morse of charging at a man and swinging a hammer at him in the parking lot of a William Gill Commons apartment building on Walker Drive at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Morse allegedly broke the windshield of a red Ford Focus with the hammer during the incident.
In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Morse faces misdemeanor charges of possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault and criminal mischief. She also faces a summary charge of harassment.
Morse was assigned bail of $50,000 in the case. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 16 before Pendolino.
