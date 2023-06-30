Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped slightly in May but remained near record-low levels, while the state as a whole achieved its lowest rate on record.
After a record low of 3.7 percent in April, the May rate was 4 percent. The May rate remained lower than one year earlier, when the county’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent.
April marked just the third time the county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been below 4 percent since the department adopted its current unemployment calculation method in January 1976.
The county’s total labor force was 37,900 in May with 36,500 employed and 1,300 unemployed. In April, the total labor force was 37,300 with 35,900 employed and 1,400 unemployed.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
May also saw the total number of jobs based in Crawford County continue its recent upward trend. There were 30,800 jobs based in the county in May, up from 30,400 in April and 30,000 in March.
Several sectors saw job gains, with the leisure and hospitality field up 200 and trade, transportation and utilities; manufacturing; and mining, logging and construction up 100.
Education and health services saw a drop of 100 jobs while other sectors held steady.
Of the four counties bordering Crawford County, only Erie saw its unemployment rate dip in May, from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent.
The rates for the other counties, listed April, then March are: Mercer — 4.5, 3.8; Venango — 5.3, 4.3; and Warren — 4.2, 3.8.
Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate was 4 percent for May, down from 4.1 percent in April. The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for May, up from 3.4 percent in April. Pennsylvania’s rate has three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.
