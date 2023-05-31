Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit a new record low of 3.7 percent for April, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
It’s only the third time the county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been below 4 percent since the department adopted its current unemployment calculation method in January 1976.
“The previous lowest for Crawford County was 3.8 percent in April 2019 and that was tied at 3.8 percent in March of this year,” Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst, said Tuesday.
The 3.7 rate for April is more than a full percentage point below the 4.8 percent recorded in April 2022.
April saw the county’s total labor force increase by an estimated 200 people overall, too.
“Employment is up and the number of unemployed held steady in the month,” Riegel said. “We’re seeing more people entering the labor force and getting jobs.”
The county’s total labor force was 37,300 in April with 35,900 employed and 1,400 unemployed. In March, the total labor force was 37,100 with 35,600 employed and 1,400 unemployed.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
April also saw the total number of jobs based in Crawford County increase by 400. There were 30,400 jobs based in the county in April, up from 30,000 in March.
Gains of 100 jobs each were recorded in the sectors of mining, logging and construction; education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.
All other local job sectors were unchanged including manufacturing jobs which continued to hold steady at 7,000 in April.
Mining, logging and construction jobs rose to 1,200 in April, up from 1,100 in March.
Education and health services jobs increased to 7,000 in April, up from 6,900 in March.
Leisure and hospitality jobs rose to 2,400 in April, up from 2,300 in March.
Other services jobs rose to 1,600 in April, up from 1,500 in March.
Crawford County’s unemployment rate of 3.7 percent for April puts it 27th lowest out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Crawford is tied with Bedford, Columbia, Jefferson and Wyoming counties at 27th lowest.
The four counties adjoining Crawford County also saw their unemployment rates go lower in April.
The rates for the other counties, listed April, then March are: Erie — 4.6 percent, 4.8 percent; Mercer — 3.8, 3.9; Venango — 4.3, 4.4; and Warren — 3.8, 4.1.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate was 4.1 percent for April, down from 4.2 percent in March. The national unemployment rate was 3.4 percent for April, down from 3.5 percent in March.
