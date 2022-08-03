Crawford County’s unemployment rate edged up slightly in June, though there was a slight increase in the number of manufacturing jobs within the county.
The county’s unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent for June, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. June’s rate is up 0.1 percentage points from May’s rate of 4.6 percent and down 2.2 percentage points from June 2021’s rate of 6.9 percent.
“Though it went up, that’s still quite a low rate,” Lauren Riegel, a labor analyst with the department, said Tuesday. “June’s rate is below the pre-pandemic rate of 5.2 percent in February 2020.”
The county’s seasonally adjusted total labor force fell in June with 400 fewer jobs overall.
A county’s total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed but may work in another county.
Crawford County’s total labor force was 37,300 in June with 35,600 employed and 1,800 unemployed (the April total doesn’t add correctly due to rounding). June’s numbers are 300 less employed and and 100 more unemployed compared to May.
In May, the county’s total labor was 37,700 with 35,900 employed and 1,700 unemployed (the May total doesn’t add correctly due to rounding).
“It’s hard to say,” Riegel said of the 400-job drop in the total labor force in June. “Some may have just left the labor force while some went into unemployed.”
The overall number of jobs based within the county dipped slightly in June to 29,800, down 100 from 29,900 in May.
The number of manufacturing jobs within the county rose to 7,100 in June, up 100 from 7,000 in May.
Crawford County has a heavier reliance on manufacturing than in Pennsylvania and nationwide with more than 23 percent of all jobs based in the county related to manufacturing. The number compares to about 9.3 percent of all jobs in Pennsylvania being related to manufacturing and about 8.5 percent nationally.
In Crawford County, many of the tooling and machining shops are suppliers of tools, equipment and parts to major manufacturers. Local firms manufacture precision parts used in everything from trains, planes and automobiles to electronics, medical equipment and consumer products.
However, Riegel cautioned the increase in manufacturing jobs could be due to rounding.
The only other job sector to see movement in June was local government, which saw a drop of 200 jobs to 2,600 for the month compared to 2,800 in May.
The drop was expected due to the end of the academic year.
“That’s public schools with kindergarten through grade 12,” Riegel said.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the four counties adjoining Crawford were mixed in June. Mercer and Venango had small increases while Erie had a slight decrease and Warren was unchanged.
The rates for the other counties, listed June, then May, were: Erie, 5.2 percent, 5.3 percent; Mercer, 5.1, 4.9; Venango, 5.1, 4.9; and Warren, 4.4, 4.4.
Statewide, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell in June to 4.5 percent, down from 4.6 percent in May. The national unemployment rate was 3.6 in June, unchanged from May.
