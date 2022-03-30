Local efforts to show support for the people of Ukraine have been both overt and subtle since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The day after Russia’s invasion, a protest was held on the campus of Meadville’s Allegheny College attracting hundreds of both college students and members of the community.
This month, clear signs of direct efforts to help Ukrainians affected by the war took the form of goods and financial support being offer by community members.
Donations were collected over two weeks in Meadville with a horse trailer load of goods collected each week by Ready 2 Go Realty and transported to First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Erie for shipment. Meanwhile, the Knights of Columbus Council 6037 held “Change for Ukraine” collections for the victims.
Other signs — such as changing outdoor lighting to blue and yellow like Ukraine’s flag, or displaying stickers — have been understated, but impactful.
The one-lane bridge carrying Jordan Drive over French Creek at the south end of Saegertown is one example.
The borough had the bridge lit in blue and yellow in honor of Saegertown’s high school wrestlers headed to the state tournament. Saegertown’s school colors also are blue and yellow.
“We were asked if we’d keep doing it for support,” Chuck Lawrence, the borough’s manager, said recently.
The bridge’s lighting colors do change throughout the year for various holidays and events such as green at St. Patrick’s Day and pastels at Easter.
In Meadville, Dr. Dennis Finton, a dentist, has a medical office building he owns at Park Avenue and Allegheny Street lit in blue and yellow in a show of support.
“This is about the third week,” Finton said of the lighting. “It’s just a soft touch to be subtle.”
Fine Print Commercial Printers Inc. of Meadville is offering free small stickers of “Stand With Ukraine” in the country’s blue and yellow colors.