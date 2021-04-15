A group of Meadville Area Middle School students will be reaching across the Atlantic Ocean this year as they take part in a pen pal program with students in West Africa.
Eight middle school students enrolled in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Century Community Learning Center will be conversing with students at Dunnet Academy, a private school located in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. Students at both schools have already written their first letters to each other, with several more planned throughout the year.
For a place so far away, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program was able to establish this pen pal curriculum with the help of someone with local ties. Dr. Armendia Dixon, president of the scholarship board with the mentoring program, worked with Gwen Smith, director of Transformation Education and a Meadville Area Senior High School graduate, in establishing the program.
Transformation Education is an organization that works with several schools in Sierra Leone, training teachers in skills like classroom management and teaching methodologies.
Dixon said the idea for the pen pal program came about when the teachers in the mentoring program were crafting ideas for lessons for the year.
"We were planning the curriculum for this year and one of the things we talked about was how we could make the curriculum more diverse," she said.
One staff member proposed bringing back the "old-fashioned idea of letter writing," noting that it had gone out of style. Dixon liked the idea and reached out to Smith, who was happy to get involved.
"I was very grateful for the opportunity," Smith said. "I admire Dr. Dixon because I know she has done so much for our community, not just in Crawford County but in the region beyond."
Despite the ocean separating them, writing to students in Sierra Leone is easier than one might think. While the majority of Sierra Leone residents speak Krio, a language that's a mixture of English and African dialects, the official language of the county is English. As such, exams in Sierra Leonian schools are taken in English and students are required to learn the language.
Smith said Sierra Leone students have a high opinion of America, considering it a "land of opportunity." In fact, many Sierra Leonians, she said, would love to be able to go to or even move to America, and having connections to the country is considered a positive.
"For Sierra Leonians, it's a very valuable thing to have a friend who is an American," Smith said.
Education opportunities are difficult to come by in Sierra Leone. Smith said many families cannot afford to pay to have a student attend school based on having to purchase uniforms, transportation and food to eat at school on a regular basis.
Fewer than 5 percent of students who take the test to graduate high school pass, Smith said, and cheating is a rampant problem.
"Education, it's not at all good in Sierra Leone," she said.
Smith showed videos to the Meadville students about Sierra Leone, discussing the culture of the area and familiarizing them with the country. Students were then given general guidelines for their letters, mainly to introduce themselves to their pen pals.
"They have just general guidelines and they can write whatever they want," Dixon said.
While the letters are written like a conventional hand-written letter, they're exchanged via email in order to speed up the process and to ensure they reach the other students.
The pen pal program is new for both education programs, but it's one they hope will be successful and potentially continue in the future. Dixon said the mentoring program would like to see how the first year of the letter writing went and then assess it moving forward.
Smith agreed with the idea. Transformation Education had in the past attempted a pen pal program involving elementary students, but it ended up running into difficulties and was stopped.
"We hope to keep it up," she said. "We're inviting the students to keep it up."
