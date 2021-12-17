Local school districts took to social media Thursday afternoon to reassure families regarding social media rumors “threatening violence at every school in America on Friday,” as a Facebook post from Conneaut School District stated.
Similar messages from Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts alerted families that administrators were aware of the rumors and were taking them seriously, though no specific violence had been directed toward Pennsylvania schools.
The source of the rumors, according to the districts, appeared to be a TikTok challenge that had originally encouraged students across the country to skip school today. At some point, that message morphed into “a school shooting threat,” according to PENNCREST Superintendent Tim Glasspool.
TikTok is a social media app featuring short videos that often incorporate viral dances and audio clips and that occasionally issue “challenges” for other app users to imitate. The video that was the source of the rumors has since been removed by TikTok, according to the statement from Conneaut School District.
Crawford Central told families that the district “will remain vigilant and watchful on any suspicious behavior” while Conneaut told parents that additional law enforcement personnel would be present in the district today.
PENNCREST warned that false reports of threats to schools would be prosecuted and asked parents to speak to their children about “the responsibilities and possible consequences associated with posting false information to social media.”