Meadville-area voters on both sides of the political aisle watched intently as President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his first State of the Union address. Conservatives unsurprisingly found plenty of areas for disagreement and reasons for concern, but even progressive voters who liked what they heard found cause for skepticism.
Retired educator and self-described progressive Barb Newcamp of Meadville found Biden himself reassuringly optimistic, but had a hard time finding reason to be optimistic herself.
“It was heartwarming to hear him address all those things that need to get done,” Newcamp said, “but in the background was the terrible abyss between the two parties. It’s hard to see how anything’s going to get done.”
Newcamp’s husband, George Stabile, shares his wife’s progressive values. Both were disappointed by the lack of attention to climate change.
“The science says we’re in trouble, but it seems like nobody is shook by that,” Stabile said. “I think what we need to do is tamp down our needs. … Not access more energy, but figure out as a country how we can use less.”
Such a position is likely to be a hard sell, Stabile acknowledged, especially at a time when there’s pressure to spur the economy in order to fight inflation.
Life-long Republican Bill Chisholm, a retired magisterial district judge who lives in West Mead Township, is an example of someone skeptical of the notion of cutting back on the nation’s energy production. Not that Chisholm is skeptical of climate change or even opposed to the most progressive of sustainable energy ideas — the problem is justifying such policies now, he said.
“The Green New Deal is great. That’s what we need for the future. But right now,” Chisholm said, “we need to do a reverse course and open some pipelines, permit some drilling and flex our muscles and say we’re in control of this energy, not Russia.
“The fact is, this country needs to deal with reality right now,” he added. “That doesn’t mean you need to give up on the Green New Deal” — which seeks public policy on various climate change issues.
Some conservatives found little room for common ground in Biden’s address. Where the progressive Newcamp felt Biden came across as “smooth” and even “rambunctious” at certain points, Lori Guianen of Cochranton was disappointed by what appeared to her as evidence of a “steady cognitive decline” on Biden’s part.
Guianen felt the president avoided important issues and even lied about some, like his claim that only the top 1 percent of earners benefited from the 2017 tax cuts signed into law by former President Donald Trump.
“For a country that is struggling with the highest inflation in history as well as numerous other social and economical concerns,” Guianen wrote in a message to the Tribune, “this is far from reassuring.”
Retired shop foreman Jeff Mosbacher of Meadville described himself as a conservative Republican and, like Guianen, was critical of Biden. For Mosbacher, the two shortcomings in particular stood out in the State of the Union address: the lack of any proposals for increasing fossil fuel production and the fact that Biden offered “not one word about the borders.”
While Mosbacher saw much of the speech as the president simply — and often unjustifiably — “patting himself on the back,” he was able to identify some areas of possible agreement, particularly when it came to proposals related to seniors and health care. Mosbacher, who uses insulin, said, “I don’t know how working families can afford it.” He liked Biden’s idea of lowering the price on insulin and prescription drugs as well as bringing the Medicare system more generally under control.
“People work their whole lives, pay their taxes,” he said, “they deserve a little something.”
Cassandra Gonzalez of Meadville, a community organizer for the grassroots organization Crawford County United, described her political outlook as “very progressive” and said that much of what she heard from the address sounded similarly progressive in outlook.
Still, Gonzalez was skeptical.
“It sounded great, but it also felt like a lot of lip service,” she said. “I don’t know if any of that is actually going to happen.”
Lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping insurance prices, reviving stalled infrastructure projects — Gonzalez found the proposals appealing, but she expressed a wariness of politicians that seemed to be constant among both conservatives and progressive.
“Last night, I was thinking, ‘This all sounds really great, Joe, but how do we make it happen?’” she said. “Politicians say a lot of things, and they don’t follow through on those things.
“Actions,” she added, “speak louder than words.”