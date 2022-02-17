Gas prices are on the rise across the United States, leaving people — including those in Crawford County — feeling the pinch at the pump and looking for ways to alleviate costs.
According to the latest weekly report by GasBuddy’s survey of more than 5,000 stations across Pennsylvania, the average cost of gas in the state was $3.707 per gallon as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, one of the highest in the country. GasBuddy reported Crawford County’s average at the time as slightly above the state average, at $3.714.
Comparatively, the average price in Pennsylvania was 16.4 cents lower per gallon last month and 87.8 cents cheaper last year, according to GasBuddy.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the increases are caused by longterm effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as concerns over military tensions from Russia over Ukraine.
In the former case, gas demand was greatly lowered during the pandemic as businesses were temporarily closed and people had less reason to travel. That situation has since reversed itself, and rapidly.
“A year ago we were coming out of an economy that was largely shut down, and now we’re in an economy that’s broadly open,” De Haan told the Tribune.
During the time of lower demand, production of oil was lowered and jobs were cut. This meant supply of gas was lower when things opened back up again and demand skyrocketed faster than was anticipated.
“I don’t think anybody could have expected the economy to recover so quickly,” De Haan said.
Regarding the Ukraine situation, sanctions by the United States on Russia could trigger a Russian response of cutting fuel production, which De Haan called “hugely problematic.”
“If there is a hit to oil supply, it will be amplified significantly by the fact the economy is quite strong,” he said.
President Joe Biden even warned on Tuesday about potential rises in gas prices should a Russian invasion of Ukraine take place, according to The Associated Press.
“We’re prepared to deploy all the tools and authority at our disposal to provide relief at the gas pump,” Biden said. “We are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices.”
Complicating things locally is the gas tax. De Haan said Pennsylvania’s gas tax is the second highest in the country, with only California sitting above it.
Further increases may be on the way as gas stations switch over to their summer supply of gas. De Haan explained that gas used in the winter is made with butane, a plentiful and cheap compound.
However, regulations require butane removed from gas sold in the summer due to the way it interacts with warmer temperatures. As such, the price of gas rises without the use of the cheaper butane.
Whatever the reason, the increase in gas prices has local residents feeling concerned.
Pete McHale, of Meadville, said prices were “definitely too high,” making him more considerate of how he uses up his gas tank.
“You think about everything,” he said. “You think about what you’re doing, where you’re going.”
The price increases have been especially impactful on Rhonda Van Nort of Guys Mills. As a home health nurse, she does a lot of traveling.
“I think about making less trips because I live out of town,” Van Nort said, further explaining that she tries to get more errands done whenever she is in town to save on gas.
While the jump in prices hasn’t made Van Nort reconsider her own choice in vehicle, she said her husband, who drives a truck, has talked about getting something smaller to drive.
Alice Williams of Meadville has made similar considerations. She has been looking into getting a hybrid, calling her current vehicle a “gas hog.”
Williams’ concern goes beyond just the price of gas, as she said she’s also noticed the rising price of groceries. While she’s unsure of the reasons behind these increases, she has one question she’s hoping to have answered:
“When’s it going to stop?”