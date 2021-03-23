BEAVER TOWNSHIP — More than 50 improvised military grenades were disposed of Saturday at a South Beaver Road location, according to Sgt. David Hudson of the Erie Police Department Bomb Squad.
Authorities also found “large amounts of energetic powders” at the location and additional grenades that were “rendered safe” and that will be disposed of in the future, according to Hudson, who compared the materials to black powder or smokeless powder, propellants commonly used with firearms.
Investigation of similar devices found Friday at a residence in the city of Meadville led authorities to the cache of grenades on Saturday, according to Hudson.
“There is a connection between the two,” he said, adding that the nature of the connection remains under investigation by Meadville Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police.
Hudson described the improvised devices as military grenades that had possibly been taken as souvenirs or used for training exercises and then tampered with to restore their explosive capabilities using new components.
Twenty-seven improvised military grenades were recovered behind the residence at 656 William St. late Friday afternoon, Hudson said.
The grenades were contained in two boxes, according to a press release from Meadville Police Department.
City police were contacted about the devices at about 5:30 p.m., according to a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page. Shortly afterward, residents on and in the vicinity of William Street, a one-block street near the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, were advised to evacuate the area, which was also closed to traffic for several hours.
By 9:10 p.m., the situation had been resolved and residents were returning to their homes.
“We rendered them safe right where they were, then they were transported to be disposed of at another location,” Hudson said. "It was a potentially dangerous situation, but Meadville (city police) did an outstanding job."
According to Hudson, an even larger cache of grenades was found Saturday at a residence in the 22000 block of South Beaver Road, which is about 5 miles west of Conneautville. Members of the bomb squad arrived at the scene at around 3 p.m. In contrast to the city location, Hudson said the Beaver Township location allowed the bomb squad to conduct the controlled disposal of 56 of the grenades on site.
Residents in the area likely heard a series of grenade disposals, which took place around 7 p.m., according to Hudson. Due to dwindling daylight, additional grenades still remain to be disposed of.
“No one was hurt and there should not be any other dangers to anyone in the area,” he said.
Improvised grenades of the sort found over the weekend have not been a frequent issue in northwestern Pennsylvania, according to Hudson, but are “more commonplace than you would think.”
Such devices are particularly common near the southern U.S. border, among “prepper” communities and among those involved in the illicit methamphetamine market, according to Hudson. “Preppers” get their name from the elaborate preparation efforts in anticipation of widespread catastrophe.
The Erie Police Department Bomb Squad consists of five officers who have received training at the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.
