Crawford County plans to start operation of an opioid addiction recovery center later this year.
Funding for the new program is from the county’s estimated $4.6 million coming over 18 years as the county’s share of Pennsylvania’s settlement of national opioid litigation in 2021.
Pennsylvania expects to receive up to $1.07 billion over 18 years from a national deal with Johnson & Johnson and three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
In 2022, county commissioners set up a committee to oversee use of the county’s funds which already is more than $475,000.
Crawford County received $479,051.76 in opioid settlement payments in 2022, according to Stephanie Franz, the county’s chief financial officer, who said the county got payments of $190,949.56 and $288,102.20.
Under the settlement guidelines, the county may use its funds for a variety of specific opioid programs such as treatment, recovery and prevention.
The money may be used for Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses; opioid treatment, misuse prevention and recovery programs including jail inmates; training for health care providers on responsible opioid prescribing; training for first responders on dealing with fentanyl and other drugs; and various public education programs.
“One thing we want to do is have a recovery center that would be a one-stop location for mental health counseling, drug and alcohol , counseling, housing counseling and other services,” said Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners. “I’d like to have the recovery center up-and-running by the end of the year.”
Anita Robinson, executive director of the Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Commission, serves on the county’s opioid settlement committee. She told The Meadville Tribune that plans are moving forward.
“Within the next couple of months we’d like to start on a small scale,” she said. “The biggest hurdle will be to hire staff to develop the program.”
A site for the recovery center hasn’t been finalized, according to Robinson, who said, “We want it to be centrally located for access to community-based services and social services.”
Robinson expects the recovery center program to start up by early September.
