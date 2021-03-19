On top of extending unemployment benefits and giving $1,400 to many Americans, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 recently signed by President Joe Biden also directs $350 billion to state and local governments to help with revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many local municipalities, the amount received from this third stimulus package is more than enough to cover losses incurred last year. However, many local officials are also awaiting further clarification and word on what exactly they're allowed to spend the money on.
Andy Walker, city manager for Meadville, said the $1.25 million the city is receiving was more money than he was anticipating getting from the stimulus.
The city saw a reduction of $184,089.49 in its general fund last year compared to what was budgeted, and a reduction of $65,468.29 in the parking fund. This adds up to a loss of $249,557.78, an amount eclipsed by the stimulus payout.
"It's more than enough to cover the revenue loss," Walker said of the funds.
Comparatively, under money received through grants offered by Crawford County under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, Meadville received a total of $531,190.43, and $170,108.08 from Community Development Block Grants specially designated for COVID-19 expenses.
While the large sum of money is eagerly anticipated, Walker said the city is still unclear on how the money can be spent. He's hoping to hear word from the Pennsylvania Municipal League and Pennsylvania State Boroughs Association before moving forward with exact plans.
"The devil will be in the details, and it's the details we don't have," he said.
The funds aren't all coming in a single lump sum either. Municipalities will receive half of their funds this year within 60 days of the bill's signing. The other half will be delivered next year, and municipalities have until the end of 2024 to spend all of the money.
For Meadville, this means only seeing $625,000 this year and $625,000 in 2022.
Walker does have some possible ideas for how the funds could be used. Meadville was expecting to end this year and next year with a structural deficit of around $650,000, an amount that will be almost entirely closed through the two injections of cash from the stimulus.
Meadville has operated with a structural deficit for a few years, Walker said, using one-time measures to close the gap between spending and revenue each year. The city had planned to use some money from its savings account to close the deficit this year to the tune of $249,000, but with the stimulus, that may no longer be necessary.
"My hope is instead of transferring those dollars from savings we would be able to use the COVID money to offset that," he said.
Other municipalities are finding themselves in similar situations to Meadville when it comes to deciding what to do with the stimulus funds.
Vernon Township is set to receive $530,000, quite a hefty sum. Comparatively, the township's 2021 budget is $1.6 million in total.
Yet, Vernon is also waiting on further clarification on how it's allowed to spend its incoming money.
"So at this point I'm kind of in a holding pattern," Horvat said. "I'm waiting to see what I can spent this money on."
About the only thing he's clear on, Horvat said, is what the money can't be spent on. For example, the dollars cannot be used toward pension funds or to facilitate a tax cut.
In terms of replacing money lost due to the pandemic, Horvat said the stimulus was more than enough. He estimated the township lost around $43,000 in revenue and spent roughly $7,000 in additional expenses due to the pandemic, small sums against the $530,000 payout.
However, he also noted the township had to pay out more in overtime to its police officers due to some officers having to quarantine from possible coronavirus exposures. While some of that overtime payment was recovered from Crawford County's grant programs offered from CARES Act funding, the township only received $101,454.81 against a requested $200,000.
West Mead Township, set to receive $500,000 from the stimulus, echoed the sentiments of Vernon.
"Oh well, I guess we're excited but we're still kind of learning what the requirements are going to be," said Township Secretary Jill Dunlap. "So stay tuned, we're learning as we go."
Dunlap said she anticipated figuring out what to do with the money to be a point of discussion for the next West Mead Township supervisors meeting, which won't take place until next month.
There are always exceptions to any pattern. In Cambridge Springs Borough — which is taking in $260,000 from the stimulus — officials have some pretty clear-cut ideas on how that money will be spent.
"We have some improvements for our water system and that's one of the eligible uses I've seen so far," said Borough Manager Sandy Pude.
The borough is looking at doing some rehabilitation work on its clear well, a container that holds 250,000 gallons of water and helps ensures the borough's water is chlorinated enough before going to the water tower.
"That tank has been there I think 20 years," Pude said. "It's a glass-lined tank, but you still have to do some maintenance on that."
Further, the borough is looking to do improvements on the intake from French Creek, as well as work on a water tower that sits on Electric Drive. While estimates on all three projects would exceed the total stimulus amount — Pude said the early estimates for the water tower work are in the $500,000 to $600,000 range — the money represents a starting point for the borough to afford those.
For Cambridge Springs, Pude said the stimulus is a "big help," as the borough did experience a loss of about $40,000 on its water revenue due to businesses and schools being closed down. Receiving a check right from the federal government was an unexpected boon.
"I was surprised because you hear about this but you don't know if your little town is going to see any of it," she said.
