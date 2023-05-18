Law enforcement officers must go where others won’t — or shouldn’t — in order to protect the public, according to Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.
“Police officers run to the gunfire — they run toward the bad stuff,” she said in speaking at Wednesday’s solemn observance of Police Memorial Day.
“They protect the innocent and they even protect those accused of crimes under our Constitution and we should be very proud of that,” she said in ceremonies at noon outside the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
DiGiacomo said the nation’s Founding Fathers created a country where all people have the right to live peacefully.
“Police officers go to work every day knowing that someone might be out there that wants to hurt them or even maybe even wants them dead — and they still go to work,” she said.
While law enforcement is tasked with keeping the peace and tracking down all types of crimes and criminals, they aid others, too.
“They also go in to check on people who are troubled, who are overdosing on drugs, who are abused and neglected, be it young or old,” she continued. “They help those afflicted with mental illness when there is no one else there to help them.”
DiGiacomo said officers should not be discourage as there is a majority that may be silent, but who “respect, love and trust you” and want officers to come to their aid when they call for it.
Calls to defund the police have abated and the public wants police to be funded, according to the district attorney.
“Because those communities want their peace — they want to live their lives in peace, raise their families in peace, and have their children play safely in their neighborhoods,” she said.
Wednesday’s brief ceremony had dozens of law enforcement officers in attendance.
Law enforcement personnel from around the county stood at attention to pay respect to fallen fellow officers.
In the past 12 months, there were 150 officers nationwide who died in the line of duty — with five of the deaths in Pennsylvania, Chief Tad Acker of Cambridge Springs Police Department said. Acker is president of Lodge 108 of the Fraternal Order of Police, which held the ceremony.
Each day, officers across the nation go to work not knowing what they may face in keeping the public safe, according to Acker.
“We do this knowingly and willingly — knowing we may have to make that ultimately sacrifice,” he said.
Acker reminded his fellow officers that they should remember law enforcement is a noble profession that serves the public.
